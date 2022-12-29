Things to Do to Fight Off Winter’s Darkness

Now that we have passed the winter solstice —our shortest day of the year — we are in the upswing of winter. At least technically speaking, but have you ever noticed how winter just seems to drag on forever?
Maybe it’s the cold, or the dark evenings and mornings. Maybe we are really just meant to hibernate and not come out until it’s sunny and warm again. Or maybe it’s a little bit of seasonal depression. For whatever reason, winter can sometimes make our houses seem so small, dark and uninviting.
How do we remedy something such as a season? There isn’t a whole lot we can do about the lack of warmth and sunshine outside, but we can do a little work on the inside of our houses to make them brighter, cheerier and it could help us survive the winter months until we can once again emerge in the spring.
Below are some ideas on how to bring in some extra light, freshness and maybe even some new energy to your space.
Curtains: We may try to put up big bulky curtains in the winter to help keep out the cold, but in doing so, we are also keeping out what little sunlight we have. You could try to use sheer curtains instead — if you need privacy, but leave the heavy curtains open during the daytime to allow as much light into your windows as possible.
Mirrors: You may have heard that hanging mirrors on your walls can make your space seem much bigger. It can also help with creating more sun. Try hanging mirrors on the walls opposite of the windows to multiply the light.
Candles: Lighting candles around your house can definitely make it cozier and brighter — and maybe even a little warmer. You can choose to use unscented candles if you’re sensitive to smells or find one with your favorite scent to get things even more comforting.
Lamps: Try adding table lamps and floor lamps to get some lighting in other areas or dark corners. If you already have lamps, try swapping out low-wattage bulbs with brighter, more energy efficient ones to give you some new, fresh lighting. You could also try changing out your lampshades. Shades can sometimes get dingy or yellowed through time.
Light Therapy: Maybe you don’t have to make any changes to your living area and you just need a little mood booster. Light therapy lamps or boxes have been known to mimic outdoor light and this type of light may help change the chemicals in the brain to lift one’s spirits and make seasonal depression less offensive. Of course, always check with your doctor when it comes to health concerns or questions.
Plants: The color green is known to bring a sense of peace, hope and happiness. Try adding some plants to your indoor spaces. Not only could their color have an effect on your living area, but they produce oxygen for better air quality. It can feel really good to care for plants and watch them flourish throughout the winter months.
Pillows, Rugs and Throws: Maybe you could brighten a room with something as simple as adding a few new pillows. Adding a nice pop of color doesn’t have to be a large expense. Or for a big change you could drape a nice, bright red or yellow throw over a couch. You could also make quite a big statement with a bright new rug.
Essential Oil Diffuser: Do you ever go into a spa and just instantly feel relaxed because the smell of the area eases your anxiety and clears out your mind? You can achieve the same feeling with running an essential oil diffuser in your own home. There are many pre-made essential oil mixes to choose from or find a few of your favorite scents and make your own mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.