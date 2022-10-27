The long, dark hallway…

You can’t help but pick up on everyone’s Halloween vibe right about now. Driving down just about every street reveals one or two houses done up to the nines in ghoulish freaks and clues that the undead are rising. The fallen leaves on sidewalks swirling about, the early dusk of these autumn days and clusters of pumpkins and corn husks enhance the mood. What have you got planned for Halloween? Do you keep it simple and just light a couple jack-o-lanterns or do you like to go all out and create your own spectacular house of horrors that will make young girls faint and toddlers cry?
There are so many things you can do to turn your address into a haunted house and lots of them don’t cost a penny. First, it helps if you have an old house. A Victorian style house even better. A big old second empire Victorian I owned on Court Street in Keene years ago was scary looking even on a sunny summer day, so we didn’t really have to do all that much for the big night. Still, no matter what kind of house or apartment you have, here’s a few tips to put on a good haunt:
Lighting: Keep lighting nice and low except where you want the eyes of visitors to be focused on. A single porch light, some lit jack-o-lanterns, maybe a burning candelabra that can be glimpsed through the windows. A great lighting trick is the simplest: When you answer the door for a trick or treater, shine a flashlight from under your chin so its beam just hits your eyebrows and nose. A smirk on your face will make it all the scarier. Another inexpensive lighting effect is a strobe light either placed in a room visible from the sidewalk or flashing behind you and your flashlight-face in the foyer.
Whispering Curtains: If its mild enough outside on Halloween and you’ve got sheer curtains in your windows, open the bottom sashes up, without screens, and put an oscillating fan in the room to let the voile fabric flutter eerily out the window. You can even do some temporary ones hanging in front of your front door or porch entrance to give passersby a creepy sensation on their hands and faces.
Sounds: Your best bet for sounds is a cd or mp3 of screams, moans, clanging chains and organ music. They’re everywhere these days but try to choose the really scary ones. Not the soundtrack to Ghostbusters or Hocus Pocus. Just the ones that have random, soul-searing grisly sounds. Maniacal laughter is good, too.
Props: Oh my… you can really let your imagination run wild with this one. You can blast the whole yard with gargoyles and guillotines, mummies and werewolves or you can be a little more… subtle. A little more delicate shall we say? Here’s an easy one: Stuff some clothes to create a body. Include a head shape at the top and then wrap the whole thing in black plastic. And then secure it all with visible duct tape… strapping the legs together, arms to the side and particularly around the “neck”. Then lay your body bag on the ground, slightly out of view so the little trick or treaters won’t see it at first. When they do stumble upon it, you’re sure to get a shriek out of them. You could spend a year’s salary on big inflatable spiders and zombies. Halloween has become a huge business for retailers and us frighteners just eat it up. Go as wild or as mild as you’d like. Remember, though, sometimes less is more. A thumping sound from the basement… a scream from a distant room with the dimmest of lights. Sometimes that’s all you need. Just don’t go in the attic alone…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.