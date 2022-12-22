The little red box.

Red Christmas baubles and gift box on red background with copy space. New Year greeting card

 Nastya - stock.adobe.com

Good things come in small packages. They also come in boxes. Surely, you’ve got boxes all around you right now. Under the tree, all wrapped and decorated with ribbon. On your dining room table… just waiting to be filled with presents and wrapped. Oh, the wrapping! I got to thinking about boxes while I was sitting at the table with rolls of paper, bows and tags all about. I’m not the worst wrapper there is but with all my good intentions of making things look just so, most of my presents just turn out ok. Some people seem to have this natural knack for making gifts look absolutely lovely.

I think my wrapping shortfall comes in not cutting the paper correctly to begin with. I always wind up with too much to fold in at the end of the box and usually wind up folding the stuff back on itself just to hide my sloppiness. I love ribbons tied around all four sides of the box, too, but you really do need just one more hand to hold that first knot tight.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.