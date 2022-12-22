The little red box.

Good things come in small packages. They also come in boxes. Surely, you’ve got boxes all around you right now. Under the tree, all wrapped and decorated with ribbon. On your dining room table… just waiting to be filled with presents and wrapped. Oh, the wrapping! I got to thinking about boxes while I was sitting at the table with rolls of paper, bows and tags all about. I’m not the worst wrapper there is but with all my good intentions of making things look just so, most of my presents just turn out ok. Some people seem to have this natural knack for making gifts look absolutely lovely.
I think my wrapping shortfall comes in not cutting the paper correctly to begin with. I always wind up with too much to fold in at the end of the box and usually wind up folding the stuff back on itself just to hide my sloppiness. I love ribbons tied around all four sides of the box, too, but you really do need just one more hand to hold that first knot tight.
There’s something a little more special unwrapping a gift that comes in a box rather than a gift bag. Nothing against gift bags. Gosh knows I’ve used plenty of them. A box just seems like a little extra care was taken. There’s also an old-fashioned feel to boxed items. Boxes and tins have been around for centuries. Gifts get boxed, wrapped and wrapped again for shipping around the world. And does a kraft-paper-wrapped box with string around it sound classic or what?
Here’s a little box story that is dear to my heart. Living in a big old house on Court Street in Keene over a decade ago, partner Joe and I shared the huge, 17-room house with our co-owners, their two twin boys and usually a few renters. I’d shared a previous house with the couple when the twins were born so they’ve always been my pseudo-sons. One day, when the boys were still in grade school, the blonde of the two, Nathan, shared a song with me. Now, I don’t play favorites with the kids, but Nathan was fed his very first bottle of formula ever from his Uncle Michael when it was apparent their mom couldn’t provide enough nutrients from breast feeding. So… you know.
Nathan inserted my name in a song that may be familiar to some readers but I’d never heard it before.
“Oh, I wish I had a little red box
To put my Michael in.
I’d take him out and kiss, kiss, kiss
And put him back again.”
With the kiss, kiss, kiss part, Nathan kissed his fingertips three times and I just thought it was the sweetest thing ever. He’s a big, burly rugby-playing bloke now and you just know I can’t help but remind him quite frequently about his first bottle of formula. And, I think when I see him on Christmas eve, I’ll sing him the Little Red Box song.
