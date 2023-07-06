Opening with a disturbingly clear metaphor of the perils of climate change, Peterborough native Allegra Hyde’s The Last Catastrophe clarifies a point that while appearing obvious, is easily forgotten in day-to-day life: humans are animals. Though occasionally intelligent, we as a species are both genetically and practically much more similar to a field mouse than we are different; we share over 97% of our DNA with field mice. Though that roughly 3% difference certainly accounts for a great deal, as there are few mice driving cars or strategizing missions to Mars, the point that Hyde makes in her opening is stark and aligns more heavily with the 97% than the 3%. The accoutrements of luxury and society that we use to differentiate ourselves from other animals, our plumbing, our houses, our shopping malls and grocery stores, are increasingly in jeopardy as climate change and a changing planet do not discriminate between a 97% DNA match and a 100% match; what will affect the field mouse or the deer, will affect us just the same. The loss of habitats will result in the loss of arable land, it will result in food shortages, the loss of species will disrupt ecosystems and food chains, the alteration of soil and bedrock will destabilize the foundations of our greatest architectural achievements as well as the tree the spring robins sing from.
This is not to say that Hyde’s collection is not hopeful. It is, in fact, plumb-full of hope. Appropriately titled, The Tough Part, tells the tale of Moose rescuers and conservationists; though that might be too civilized a term considering the circumstances they find themselves in. With the world’s population of moose at a grand total of five, the protagonists of the story, Marissa, Dottie, and the narrator, set off to protect them and attempt to restore their numbers. It is a story of individual action, written in the first person, which from the title onward states that the tough part is indeed to have hope. The tough part is to own that degree of responsibility. Hyde does not individualize a global crisis as some corporations may with their campaigns to use less straws while simultaneously driving carbon emissions through the atmosphere with the combustion of fossil fuels. But Hyde does something very challenging, in that she effectively communicates the individual importance of a dire situation while also saying that to take action is our greatest method of creating change and also a catalyst for creating hope.
Hyde’s stories are not always an easy summer read. What they are is a beckon call for hope in the face of something that is consistently portrayed as a hopeless situation on the part of the individual. Her stories are not always what you might want to read before bed, but they are always what you want to read when on the precipice of a new day as they till the challenging soil and plant seeds of new hope.
