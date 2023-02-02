The 70’s are Back with Furniture and Home Décor

Clothing styles come and go and the same goes for decor. Though, fashion-wise we seem to be in a ‘90s grunge moment, we are slowly moving into the ‘70s with bell bottoms and jumpsuits, and home decor is hunkering down in the same era.
Let’s think back into the 1970s … interestingly enough, the ‘70s were known as an era where women’s rights, gay rights, environmental movements, the energy crisis and the continued Vietnam War, were all the main attractions. It doesn’t seem that far off from things we are dealing with today, who knew?
Maybe that ‘70s vibe helps bring peace and comfort to our homes when the world may seem so crazy. The 1970s definitely brought a feeling of lounging with friends. People were drawn to creating cool hangout spaces in their homes and having friends and family over for dinner or fondue parties.
For whatever the reason the ‘70s are making a comeback, bold colors, retro patterns and low slung furniture are on the rise currently and it might be time to start thinking about a little living space refresh.
If you’re not into shag carpet and texturized wallpaper — have no fear. There are plenty of other ways to incorporate that charming ‘70s look without turning your home into a replica of The Brady Bunch house.
1970s decor can go by a couple of different names. Boho and disco were big in the ‘70s, with open floor plans, sunken living rooms and patterns galore.
If you’re thinking of giving your home an retro update, below are some things to go look for.
Small changes: You may find you have some retro decor hiding out in your home already. Dig out those old Pyrex dishes and that multicolored crocheted blanket from the back of your closet.
Lighting: Textured lampshades with tassels or fringes, lava lamps and pendant lights are all popular choices.
Furniture: Hanging chairs or pod chairs, molded plastic furniture, bean bag chairs, low to the ground couches and chairs, wicker furniture. Look for furniture made with textured fabrics in either bold colors, or very earthy tones like brown, purple, orange and yellow.
Carpeting: Shag obviously was a ‘70s staple. If that seems like too much to add, you could think about some small, shaggy area rugs to layer on top of existing rugs.
Decorations: Macrame has been going strong for a couple years now, and it’s still a big focus. Anything with geometric shapes and patterns, silhouettes are very in, too.
Walls: Textured wallpaper, or painted colors like mustard yellow, burnt orange and vivid citrine. Papered accent walls are popular with bold prints, some even having foil shining through.
Patterns: Paisley, swirls, geometric shapes.
Big ticket items: Many people had statement fireplaces in their homes and those interesting sunken living rooms. Appliances came in wild colors such as avocado, mustard yellow and beige.
Whether you want to go all out and dive back into the ‘70s, or you’d just like to add small touches, going for a cozy, calming and chill vibe is going to make you look forward to being home to relax at the end of the day.
