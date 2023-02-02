The 70’s are Back with Furniture and Home Décor
FollowTheFlow - stock.adobe.com

Clothing styles come and go and the same goes for decor. Though, fashion-wise we seem to be in a ‘90s grunge moment, we are slowly moving into the ‘70s with bell bottoms and jumpsuits, and home decor is hunkering down in the same era.

Let’s think back into the 1970s … interestingly enough, the ‘70s were known as an era where women’s rights, gay rights, environmental movements, the energy crisis and the continued Vietnam War, were all the main attractions. It doesn’t seem that far off from things we are dealing with today, who knew?

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.