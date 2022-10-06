Sweep It, Inspect It, Stay Safe...

Chimney sweep cleaning a chimney standing on the house roof, lowering equipment down the flue

 gabort - stock.adobe.com

Did you know that even if you aren’t using your chimney for a wood burning stove you should still have it inspected on a yearly basis?

There is a common misconception that if you aren’t using your chimney with a wood stove or a fireplace, that it shouldn’t need to be cleaned or looked at by a professional, but The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) recommends that all chimneys be inspected annually, regardless of what type of fuel they are burning.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.