Sweep It, Inspect It, Stay Safe...

Did you know that even if you aren’t using your chimney for a wood burning stove you should still have it inspected on a yearly basis?
There is a common misconception that if you aren’t using your chimney with a wood stove or a fireplace, that it shouldn’t need to be cleaned or looked at by a professional, but The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) recommends that all chimneys be inspected annually, regardless of what type of fuel they are burning.
According to Robert Fairbanks of The Chimney Specialists, even if creosote and build up are not a worry, homeowners could have bird or squirrel nests blocking chimneys which could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Some chimneys that have never been paid any attention could even be full of crumbling bricks and mortar or may not even be lined. “There’s actually a requirement that chimneys be lined, but there’s still a lot of them out there in these older homes that don’t meet current standards or codes,” Fairbanks explained.
The Chimney Specialists have been in business sweeping and repairing chimneys for 40 years and have been members of the National Chimney Sweep Guild for around 35 years.
The National Chimney Sweep Guild, a non-profit trade association for chimney sweeps and chimney and venting manufacturers in the United States and Canada, also recommends annual inspections and cleanings as needed. Fairbanks noted that some customers require more than one cleaning annually — it depends on the conditions found.
“It is recommended that chimneys and vents are inspected and cleaned usually before the heating season begins.” Fairbanks said. “People tend to wait until now when it’s chilly and windy, which is almost too late because most chimney people are booked out until November or December usually. It really should be done during the off season.”
Creosote — the unburned products of combustion — can solidify and stick to the chimney liners, or the brickwork itself. It is also extremely flammable, which means it can lead to a chimney fire or potentially start a house fire.
“If people don’t get their wood seasoned properly ahead of time or they burn unseasoned or semi seasoned wood — that could lead to creosote,” said Fairbanks. “The cases in recent years are less severe than back in the early days when stoves were not EPA certified to burn cleaner. They are trying to get people to switch over to these newer appliances that are 2020 EPA compliant, to limit the particulates in the air.”
You may have heard of powdered removers that help break creosote down. Fairbanks advises that they don’t use those chemicals very often as they are very caustic and aren’t homeowner friendly products.
There is no guarantee on how clean your chimney will actually be; it depends on what the conditions are. “If they don’t clean well, there may be other products we recommend for the homeowner to use to help solve the problem. And sometimes a chimney may not even require a sweeping,” Fairbanks explained.
For more information about chimneys and regulations Fairbanks suggests homeowners visit The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) online at www.csia.org for some great resources and information. On this site you can find everything from tips on what to look for when hiring a chimney sweep and what to expect during a chimney inspection, to what you can and cannot burn in your wood stove.
