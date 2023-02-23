Amidst the shortages and rising prices over the last few years, we’ve all had to make changes to our lifestyles. One of the markets that has been heavily affected by this, is the housing market. With prices sky rocketing, home values through the roof, and interest rates that stand to make student loans weep, many have begun to consider alternate forms of housing. From the rise in van life to the resurgence of multigeneration living, people are looking to solve the housing crisis any way they can.
One such unique way is through building Tiny Homes. These pint-sized versions of houses built to be cost effective, and with the minimalist in mind, are designated as being under 600 square feet. Each home contains a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and living room, built at an 8th of the size.
With the uptick of the Tiny Home craze, many have hopped on the wagon, seeing it as a way to help provide affordable housing and build something neat.
Such is the reasoning given by Beechwood Tiny Homes Founder Doug Smith, of Fitzwilliam, NH. “For me, it’s really cool, I love the movement and they’re fun to build,” Smith said when asked why he started the business, “I was working at a networking consulate for a worldwide communications service when the company was bought out and they laid off a good portion of the staff. I started thinking that I have to do something to protect myself.”
“Prior to my leaving, I had helped build a tiny home, and it sold quickly. So after considering the purchase of a franchise, and some heavy soul searching, I decided to build Tiny homes.” With that, Smith, a six-year veteran within the Armed Forces, started his company in June of 2022.
Now a year in, Smith has completed a few Tiny Homes, the most recent having taken four and half months by himself. “The first house I helped with took 3 years to build, this one went much quicker. And it’s on a foundation, which is a bit different than what I had envisioned the company building, but it was still fun.”
Smith went on to explain that there are two main ways to build a Tiny Home: On a foundation or on a trailer. And they both come with their own set of rules and requirements. “With a foundation home, you have to follow the Internal Revenue Code, set out in appendix Q. Those rules set the standard that allows you to finance and insure the house. Without them, the thing would never be legal.”
He continued, “While there isn’t necessarily a direct code for trailered Tiny Homes at the moment, if you don’t build it to the standard for foundation-based homes, it will be difficult to finance and insure. There are companies like NOAH, who I work with, that are certified home inspectors. They make sure these homes are safe and up to code, whether they are trailered or not.”
With that understanding it was imperative to ask whether the positives outweigh the negatives with building and owning a tiny home, to which Smith responded, “There’s not really a pro or con list, just things that require sacrifices in order to live in the home.”
“You’re in a tiny space, so you have to think tiny, right? You can’t have the grand couch for everyone to sit on, you have to purchase a love seat. Your bed isn’t going to be a King size, more than likely it’ll be a roll-up on a box. You have to really put yourself into a minimalist mindset, because you have limited space to work with. Then you just have to find a spot for it. That’s probably the biggest hinderance to the industry, trying to procure land to settle in on.”
Smith continued to say the biggest positive to Tiny Homes is that they can be completely customized to the needs and wants of the owner, “It’s really a freeing thing. I can build a complete home around what the customer wants. Or I can build a shell that they can finish building themselves, I can even give them just the trailer and they can totally build it. And I’m more than happy to give advice and help walk people through the process.”
After some research and seeing the reach this alternate form of housing has, it seems that Tiny Homes are more than just a fad here in the U.S and with the Housing Market refusing to switch directions, it looks like more Tiny Homes are to come.
If you would like to learn more about Beechwood Tiny Homes, or simply talk to Doug about how it all works out, you can visit their website beechwoodtinyhomes.com and contact him there.
