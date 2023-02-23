Amidst the shortages and rising prices over the last few years, we’ve all had to make changes to our lifestyles. One of the markets that has been heavily affected by this, is the housing market. With prices sky rocketing, home values through the roof, and interest rates that stand to make student loans weep, many have begun to consider alternate forms of housing. From the rise in van life to the resurgence of multigeneration living, people are looking to solve the housing crisis any way they can.

One such unique way is through building Tiny Homes. These pint-sized versions of houses built to be cost effective, and with the minimalist in mind, are designated as being under 600 square feet. Each home contains a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and living room, built at an 8th of the size.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.