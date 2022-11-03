Renovation with a Purpose

Few people truly make a lasting impact on one’s life and none quite like a teacher. Such is the case of Jan H. Van den Beemt, Jr. or Mr. Van as his students called him.
An educator at Keene High, Beemt, Jr. taught Psychology to Seniors for 27 years before his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed Anthropology, hunting, and fishing, and even became a scuba instructor before passing in 2021.
Over the course of his life here in Keene, Beemt, Jr. was a friend and mentor to many people, all while living at 42 Pine Ave., a house full of history. Built in 1900, the house stood as a home to Mr. Van while he grew up, was the birthplace of a local neighbor, and in later years, had an entire room dedicated to his anthropological collections.
Upon his passing, Beemt, Jr. willed his entire estate to a trust fund in his name, with the goal of providing scholarship funding to Keene High students who needed it.
Flash forward to May 2022 when two former students of his, Josh Greenwald and Cory Shepard, purchased the house from the Board of Trustees for $150k, with a $5k pledge upon completion of the restoration. Every dime of which went into Beemt, Jr.’s Scholarship Fund.
Greenwald and Shepard, of Corwald LLC, are a renovator and carpenter respectively and have renovated over 11 houses throughout Keene, NH. “I started renovating 15 years ago because I enjoy it and I love the town, and Cory and I decided we wanted to fix up some of the old local houses,” Greenwald said when asked how the venture began.
While taking the chance to hire local tradesmen, the pair often perform work themselves, as Greenwald describes it, “Why should I hire some to go golf or swimming for me? It’s rewarding, meaningful, and saves a house. It also allows me the chance to take a break from the daily grind.”
He went on to explain their desire in renovating their former teacher’s home, “The Pine Street house is an incredibly meaningful experience for us since Mr. Van had a great impact on our lives in school.” Greenwald continued, explaining that the project was originally slotted for 6 weeks of work, and ended up going on for 6 months, “We wanted to do it right, for him and the neighborhood.”
Before completion of the house, Greenwald and Shepard were hoping to find some sort of historical artifact within the walls, but nothing was found. Because of this, they decided to put a time capsule in one of the walls, in the hopes that the next renovators would find it and put the same love and care into rebuilding the home.
42 Pine St. was recently purchased by a family and will continue to build history as they start their story and carry on the legacy of Mr. Van.
