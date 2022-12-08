Oh! Is that a Fraser Fir?

Tannenbaum. The German word for fir tree or Christmas tree. Not to be confused with the yule log which has even older origins, the Christmas tree as we know it originated in medieval Livonia (present day Latvia and Estonia.) And then, in early modern Germany, Protestant Christians adopted the tradition of a decorated evergreen tree in their homes for the Christmas holiday period. The traditional decorations for these early Tannenbaum were roses made of paper, wafers, tinsel and sweetmeats (candied fruits).
While the celebration of Christ’s birth has been embraced by Christians for millennia, interestingly, the Catholic Church rejected Christmas trees and other celebratory ornamentation for the holiday. It was seen as pagan. Blasphemous! Not until 1982 did the Vatican Christmas tree stand in Vatican City.
Here in New England, revelers have many choices of live Christmas tree types to choose from. The three main categories of evergreens are fir, pine and spruce. Most Christmas trees come from the fir group though there’s plenty who like a big, fluffy pine or the icy look of a blue spruce (Ouch! Those needles!)
Balsam Fir: Perhaps the most quintessential Christmas tree form there is, the needles emit a highly fragrant holiday waft and the underside of the needles is a silvery grey/green which nicely compliments the dark green of the top. Often sheared and quite dense with branches in its pleasant, symmetrical form, the only drawback is the branches themselves can be a little weak to hold heavier ornaments. Lasts up to 4 weeks if it starts with a fresh trunk cut and is kept watered.
Fraser Fir: A bit more elusive in my mind but very popular according to the several online articles I perused. The Fraser fir is also very fragrant and its branches tend to be a bit stronger than a balsam. Some may find the branching pattern to be too thick to dangle ornaments from so if you like to tuck a few sparklers inside the tree, you might opt for a looser-branched fir.
Douglas Fir: Very soft, lighter green or blue-green needles identify a Douglas fir. They tend to be a bit more compact, and, like the balsam, the branches are rather flexible, making finding a good, stiff branch for heavier ornaments a challenge. If you keep it watered, a Douglas fir rarely drops needles, FYI.
Noble Fir: Doesn’t the name alone make you want one? Why, it must be very regal, right? Well, yes, it’s a classic for its scent, shape and strength of branches. The only cons are shorter branches and needles.
Pine: Whether white, yellow or Scotch, the long needles of a pine certainly make a beautiful Christmas tree. You can get some big pines and they sometimes have dual or crooked main stems. Pines don’t release a lot of scent to a room which could be a plus to those sensitive to smell. Very intolerant of drying out, however, so you’ve got to be a steadfast waterer. Weaker stems, too.
Spruce: If you want to make sure people keep their hands off the tree, a spruce just might be the ticket. Every year I decorate an ever-taller blue spruce out in my back field with lights and inevitably some blood is lost in the process. But, what a stunner a blue spruce is with lights on it! Very sturdy branches, too, for hanging ornaments but I’d recommend gloves for all who are invited to your tree-trimming party.
Putting up the tree and decorating it is a wonderful, warm tradition. Some Christmas tunes playing in the background, a glass of wine, a little fire crackling in the fireplace. And all those boxes of wires, baubles, bits and bobs. Just remember, when the tree’s all aglow at night, cross your eyes for just a moment and give yourself that childhood kaleidoscope effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.