Oh! Is that a Fraser Fir?
Tannenbaum. The German word for fir tree or Christmas tree. Not to be confused with the yule log which has even older origins, the Christmas tree as we know it originated in medieval Livonia (present day Latvia and Estonia.) And then, in early modern Germany, Protestant Christians adopted the tradition of a decorated evergreen tree in their homes for the Christmas holiday period. The traditional decorations for these early Tannenbaum were roses made of paper, wafers, tinsel and sweetmeats (candied fruits).

While the celebration of Christ’s birth has been embraced by Christians for millennia, interestingly, the Catholic Church rejected Christmas trees and other celebratory ornamentation for the holiday. It was seen as pagan. Blasphemous! Not until 1982 did the Vatican Christmas tree stand in Vatican City.

