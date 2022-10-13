Make it Tight, Make it White!

In a very occasional series of products I’ve found helpful to the point of miraculous, I’ve got two goodies here for you fellow nesters.
For years, I’ve been plagued with reddish-brown rust stains on white porcelain. My friend, Bart, who owns Cushing & Sons Water Wells along with its sister water treatment company Aqua-Aid, told me that my water here in Dublin is high in iron. There are treatment systems that would eliminate the problem before it even comes up into the house plumbing but aside from the iron staining, I’ve always thought our water tastes great. There’s no rotten egg smell that some drilled wells can produce and neither partner, Joe, or I have ever thought the water had adverse effects on laundry or our hair and skin from showering.
Those rusty stains on porcelain, though. Since moving in twelve years ago, we’ve tried everything to scrub the stuff off and to no avail. Soft scrub, bleach, baking powder poultices, white vinegar, ammonia. Nothing worked and as the years went by, the toilets in the house really looked like something out of a backroads rest area. I don’t subscribe to the “If it’s yellow, let it mellow…” philosophy but I’d find myself constantly reassuring guests that’s not the case. I finally started contemplating simply replacing the three toilets in the house because the staining bugged me that much.
Well, alas, we finally found an answer and it was right under our noses. In our frequent purchases of solvents to tackle the stain problem, somehow one purchase had wound up on the laundry room shelf untouched. It’s called Iron Out Rust Stain Remover. From Summit Brands, it’s a spray-on gel that allows it to cling to the stained surface. After the first application to our worst offender, the downstairs common bath, it looked visibly improved. Two additional treatments later and there’s not a rusty streak to be found! We also treated one of the main bath’s lavatories with a leaking faucet. Over time it had stained the porcelain and the brushed metal stopper. Gone now, though! When I just went to the laundry room to make sure I got the name right, I noticed we now have three bottles of Iron Out lying in wait. That’s a Joe thing… buying in bulk.
This next little miracle is one I’ve known about for a while. With my antiques side gig I realized long ago you notice a lot of wobbly pieces of furniture while you’re out picking and poking for treasures. Those chair and table legs lose their purchase in their joints through years of use and the drying factor of our winter-heated homes. A re-upholsterer once told me about her particular secret to solving the problem. Antifreeze. With a small paintbrush, she’d drip drops of antifreeze into loose joints. Apparently, antifreeze caused the wood to swell and re-tighten her chairs and other projects. I was a little leery about trying this because of its toxicity and you typically can’t buy a small bottle of antifreeze.
Around that same time, though, someone gave me a tip about Tite Chairs. It comes in a tiny little bottle and at the time the only place I could find it was Hamshaw Lumber. Under the brand Wonderlok ‘Em by Protective Coating Company, I’d always thought the stuff worked on the same principle as the antifreeze method of swelling the wood. While researching the stuff for this article, though, it specifically says it does not swell the wood. It’s “actually a super powerful adhesive with almost 4000psi of holding power. Not only is it super strong, Tite Chairs is also super thin. This means that it can penetrate loose joints in chairs and other furniture without having to take them apart!” I’ve found this to be true.
I recently bought a new bottle after realizing a Victorian style end table I’d bought was about as sturdy as a newborn calf. I’ve typically had to only do one application, but the bottle does suggest extremely loose joints might require more. Such was the case with this old table. After the first application to the joints where the legs inserted into the drilled holes underneath the top surface, there was still a little wiggle. With the table lying upside down, I circled each leg with just a few more drops per joint and could see it getting sucked down into the tight space. Voila! An hour later, that old fern holder was so steady you could perform surgery on it!
If you’ve got any miraculous DIY products you’ve discovered, shoot me a line. Everyone appreciates a good home improvement hack!
