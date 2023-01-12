Now that winter has really settled in, I find myself walking by my gardens on my way to the back field with the dogs. I dare not stop for more than a glance, though. Sticks are everywhere. Whole branches lay like fallen soldiers here and there throughout the backyard. The heavy, wet snow has taken a toll already. One large lilac trunk has split and the branches with all the still-green spring buds is touching the ground. My tree peony, only on its 4th winter in the garden has been pollarded by Mother Nature. I tell myself it will only make it more determined and stronger come spring.
In another six weeks I’ll start allowing myself to spend more time looking at the perennial beds. As soon as March comes, I start looking. Scanning the garden surfaces for any sign. If the snow has receded from my boulder garden my best chance for finding what I’m looking for is there. Amongst the gravel mulch I’ll suddenly see one. The tiny little green tip of either a daffodil or a tulip daring to brave the still below freezing temperatures that are still with us. Spring blooming bulbs give us hope. The earliest bloomers are actually crocus but they wait a little longer to show their buds. It’s the tulips, daffodils and hyacinth that laugh at the frigid winter weather still on the horizon. They’re getting ready!
While we languish in our homes throughout our long New England winters, there’s some wonderful garden projects that will be just the tonic for your cabin fever blues. Put your hands in some soil and force some bulbs to bloom while there’s still snow and ice all around us. The easiest are amaryllis and paperwhites. You can find them everywhere, from Agway to Ocean State Job Lots and perhaps more select varieties at places like House by the Side of the Road in Wilton and other more specialty shops.
According to “Growing and caring for amaryllis” at extension.umn.edu, amaryllis are native to Africa and their name comes from the Greek word amarysso which means “to sparkle.” Brought to Europe in the 1700s, they were known to bloom up to 75 years old. The variety we commonly purchase are a hybrid of the genus Hippeastrum which is native to Central and South America. There are hundreds of varieties to choose from and all it takes to get a lovely, dramatic double trumpet bloom in the dead of winter is a little soil, some water and a nice, sunny windowsill.
Paperwhites are in the narcissus genus and is the oldest and most widely distributed narcissus according to the University of Arkansas in “Plant of the Week: Paperwhite Narcissus” at uaex.uada.edu. Originating in the Mediterranean and Central Asia, they were an early commerce item. Probably introduced by Arab traders, paperwhite narcissus arrived in China during the late Sung period, 1,000 years ago. The next time you see one of those little box kits of paperwhites at Walmart, just give that a little ponder. Wow. Just as easy as amaryllis, paperwhites can be forced indoors with water, soil and sun. And, they have a heavenly, some say pungent, aroma. I think they’re just lovely.
You don’t have to stop there when it comes to bucking the winter blues, though. You can force other spring-blooming bulbs to bloom indoors and swath every sunny windowsill with lush green leaves and gorgeous blooms. All it takes is a chill period. Tulips, hyacinth and daffodils all need a 12-14 week chill period to trigger them to erupt into bloom once the soil temperature starts to warm and the sun starts reaching higher in the sky. You can mimic this, though, by buying bulbs in the fall and storing them in your produce drawer of your refrigerator! Wrap them tightly in a paper bag and just forget them ‘til it’s time to put them in a planting mix, add water and place in a sunny windowsill. The only caveat is that you can’t store other ripening fruit in the same drawer in your fridge. The fruit gives off a gas that will inhibit flower production in the bulbs.
You can also buy pre-chilled bulbs online right now. I just ordered a bunch of hyacinth bulbs and I so look forward to their arrival. Selection isn’t as wide as your garden center offers in the fall, but I found some available on Amazon as well as Tulip World which I placed my order at. Let’s see how long shipping takes but I’m hoping I’ll have the hyacinth scent permeating the house long before my garden can provide the wonderful essence that is spring.
