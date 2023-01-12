Now that winter has really settled in, I find myself walking by my gardens on my way to the back field with the dogs. I dare not stop for more than a glance, though. Sticks are everywhere. Whole branches lay like fallen soldiers here and there throughout the backyard. The heavy, wet snow has taken a toll already. One large lilac trunk has split and the branches with all the still-green spring buds is touching the ground. My tree peony, only on its 4th winter in the garden has been pollarded by Mother Nature. I tell myself it will only make it more determined and stronger come spring.

In another six weeks I’ll start allowing myself to spend more time looking at the perennial beds. As soon as March comes, I start looking. Scanning the garden surfaces for any sign. If the snow has receded from my boulder garden my best chance for finding what I’m looking for is there. Amongst the gravel mulch I’ll suddenly see one. The tiny little green tip of either a daffodil or a tulip daring to brave the still below freezing temperatures that are still with us. Spring blooming bulbs give us hope. The earliest bloomers are actually crocus but they wait a little longer to show their buds. It’s the tulips, daffodils and hyacinth that laugh at the frigid winter weather still on the horizon. They’re getting ready!

