My partner and I bought a modest little double-wide manufactured home in Port Charlotte, Florida this past summer in a sweet little resort-like community called Vizcaya Lakes. Very well cared for. Huge heated pool. Pets and golf carts allowed.
The unit we bought was manufactured in 1986 which, to me, sounded almost brand new but that speaks more to my own age I guess. We bought it from a “flipper.” A couple (one a realtor, the other a contractor) bought it in somewhat rundown shape and gave it a makeover. All walls painted white, new vanities in the baths, new modern light fixtures, a really sweet glass tile backsplash in the kitchen and not only new flooring but new plywood subfloors to boot.
I would never have imagined paying as much as we did for this mobile home but at least we own the lot of land that it sits on and everything looked brand new! In the real estate listing, the new floors were referred to as luxury vinyl plank flooring. The first time I heard this term I scoffed at it. What a brilliant idea some marketing firm came up with when that term was invented. Luxury and vinyl aren’t two things I’d normally associate together. And planks? Ok. I guess we can broaden that definition to include even plastic that looks like planks of wood.
The LVP floors in the trailer look like a million others. That grey wood-look with its printed surface which is a facsimile/photographic reproduction of wood grain and board seams. Brand new, it looks great. I wondered, like I did when laminate floors were first introduced, just how long the flooring would last.
While scanning through news on my phone today, I came across this article, “The Dirty Truth About Your Fake Wood Floors on the site fastcompany.com. Boy, did that headline draw me in. Luxury vinyl plank flooring is now the most common type of flooring in the US. It is made from PVC… plastic made from vinyl chloride. This is the same material that spewed toxic black fumes in the Ohio train derailment in February that’s been all over the news. Nearby residents are complaining of rashes, headaches and other ailments.
The article goes on to point out that manufacturing PVC is both dangerous for the factory workers who produce it but potentially for the communities in which it’s made as well as the route along which it travels after manufacturing. Most luxury vinyl plank flooring is made in China but pvc pipes and windows are often manufactured in the US. Vinyl chloride is a known carcinogen when workers are exposed to it over a long period of time and in China, there’s additional materials added to it to create the flooring… asbestos, lead and phthalate plasticizers may be found in varying amounts.
The EPA thus far has denied a petition to classify PVC as hazardous waste once it enters the waste stream. That means that a lot of vinyl chloride is either being buried in landfills or incinerated, releasing toxins with unknown longevity to the atmosphere or in the earth’s soil.
So, what about the actual floors themselves? Are they safe? I ventured from this article since it definitely had a negative slant towards vinyl but even a blog post from a flooring company (juppsfloorcoverings.com) stated there’s some reasons to be concerned. Be sure the vinyl flooring you’re buying is phthalates-free… another suspected carcinogen. Phthalates are a plastic softener that allows flexibility in plastics. Even though you might have phthalates-free materials, any vinyl chloride flooring is going to off-gas possibly toxic fumes for at least a short while. What a great excuse to go on vacation!
I looked up Fast Company, the publication whose original article drew me in. It’s a somewhat left-leaning magazine and website that’s focus is on modern technologies and appears to be well regarded. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t reading something too radically soap-box-ish with little substantiation. It didn’t seem to be.
Growing up, my Mom installed a few different vinyl floors in the kitchen over the years. It was modern, inexpensive, fresh and easy to clean. It came rolled up and was glued to the sub-floor. As technology has advanced in manufacturing, hopefully more and more toxic ingredients continue to be revealed and replaced. The article pointed out that good old linoleum was a much “greener” flooring material because it is made from linseed oil. It is still available today though pricier than vinyl.
Meanwhile, back in Florida, Hurricane Ian gave our new vacation home a good whack. A screened-in small room (lanai) became a patio; another screened room is wrapped in Tyvek awaiting repair and our rolled roof rolled right off. We replaced the roof and are thinking maybe one open patio would be kind of nice. Our luxury plank flooring still looks darn fresh and it’s had plenty of air circulation for off-gassing.
