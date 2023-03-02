My partner and I bought a modest little double-wide manufactured home in Port Charlotte, Florida this past summer in a sweet little resort-like community called Vizcaya Lakes. Very well cared for. Huge heated pool. Pets and golf carts allowed.

The unit we bought was manufactured in 1986 which, to me, sounded almost brand new but that speaks more to my own age I guess. We bought it from a “flipper.” A couple (one a realtor, the other a contractor) bought it in somewhat rundown shape and gave it a makeover. All walls painted white, new vanities in the baths, new modern light fixtures, a really sweet glass tile backsplash in the kitchen and not only new flooring but new plywood subfloors to boot.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.