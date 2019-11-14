During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week events, community suppers and a breakfast that occur regularly at some of the local churches in Peterborough will be highlighted. They are free, but donation are accepted. On Nov. 23, a large Community Harvest Supper will be held at The Peterborough Community Center with food donated by Shaw’s supermarket, “chefs” from the four churches, centerpieces made by the Senior Kraft Korner Group and 20 volunteers from the high school. Seen here is Chef Dwight