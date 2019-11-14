A 2018 report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (reports.nlihc.org/oor) found that even for those working a full-time job at minimum wage, a modest two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the United States is unaffordable. With affordable housing often unavailable, many families are left out in the cold.
The ConVal School District and several partnering organizations will present a National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week of events from Nov. 15 to 25 in Peterborough, in an initiative designed to make the general public aware of this real and pressing problem.
The McKinney-Vento Act legislation passed in 1987 was created specifically to address the needs of homeless children and to ensure a stable educational environment, also providing for school liaisons to the homeless student population. According to Lisa Rogers, homeless outreach worker for ConVal, there are 29 children in the school district identified as homeless and very little space in the transitional shelter in Peterborough.
“Many people in our community don’t know that we have families experiencing homelessness or that we have a shelter in Peterborough,” Rogers said via email. “We are hoping to raise the awareness, educate and support the conversations about solving the housing issue.”
All of the events planned for the awareness week are free and open to the public. Here is the schedule of events:
• Friday, Nov. 15: The week of events kicks off with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterborough Town Library of an exhibition by student artists from ConVal High School called “What Does it Mean to Feel at Home?” The exhibit opening will be accompanied by pop-up stories, “Hunger and Homelessness: Stories of Hope,” read by local actors from Firelight Theater Workshop.
• Saturday, Nov. 16: The initiative will have a table at the ConVal Holiday Gift Fair, held at the ConVal Regional High School, 184 Hancock Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the 2nd annual Candlepin Classic Fundraiser for The Glass Museum being held at Bowling Acres, 32 Elm St., at 6 p.m. there will be collection boxes for the Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter (MATS) and the Peterborough Food Pantry.
• Sunday, Nov. 17: The subject of homelessness will be a central feature in the sermons at many area houses of worship.
• Monday, Nov. 18: A community supper will be offered at Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Peterborough Community Theatre, 6 School St., will screen the film, “Broken Places,” at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Monadnock Community Task Force: Be the Change.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: there will be a Lights of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, at the entrance to the Medical Arts Building, starting at 5 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter. There will also be a community supper at All Saint’s Church, 51 Concord St., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Another community supper will be held at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Following, at 6:30 p.m., the Peterborough Town Library will host a discussion of the book, “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond.
• Tuesday, Nov. 21: The Peterborough Town Library will be screening the film, “What Does Homelessness Look Like?” followed by a discussion led by Eric Bowman and MATS.
• Friday, Nov. 22: Peterborough Town Library will be hosting another discussion of the book, “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond.
• Saturday, Nov. 23: The Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., will host a community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. During the holiday stroll taking place in Peterborough from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., various churches in Peterborough will host an information table at United Congregational Church.
• Sunday, Nov. 24: A community breakfast will be offered at Peterborough United Methodist Church, 43 Concord Street, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 25: Peterborough Community Theatre will screen “A Place at the Table,” as a fundraiser and information night for the Peterborough Food Pantry.
Other ongoing activities for the week include book displays at Toadstool Bookshop and Peterborough Town Library, food collection at Manhattan East for Peterborough Food Pantry and a collection box at Steeles Stationers for MATS.
More information can be found online at matsnh.org/hhaw or Facebook. Follow on Instagram: @hungerandhomelessnessawareness. Lisa Rogers can be reached at 769-9522 or conval.mckinney.vento@gmail.com.