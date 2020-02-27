Sometimes it takes another’s set of eyes to remind you of something beautiful you already possess.
The other day I came home to a little stack of photos on the kitchen island. They were of a wonderfully sunny room with big ferns and a bird of paradise plant in full bloom. Taken by our friend, Sandy, who often comes by to take the dogs out while my partner and I are at work, she saw something beautiful in our house and just had to capture it and share. The first-floor study is at one end of the house and we’d recently had it refreshed with new paint and a hickory floor. Not really used for a study or anything else for that matter, it’s a quiet place with a daybed stacked with pillows, a couple of upholstered chairs and a long, low bookcase that I put plants on in the winter that I’ve brought in from their summer reverie outdoors.
This year, I decided to try to over-winter four Boston ferns that grow throughout the summer in urns flanking the house. Typically, I just toss them in the compost when the early October frost looms but they’re always just at their glorious, most gracious prime. It seems like such a shame and I know I’ll just be buying them all over again come spring. Why not save myself the fifty-plus bucks and hang on to them?
So, I decided to try an experiment in over-wintering the tropical beauties. Well, I’ve done this a few times before and there can be a bit of frustration associated. First, I’ve got to yank them out of the urns and since they’ve nicely filled out the entire soil-filled vessel, it’s quite the clod of dirt I’m lifting out with them. Then I pull away some of the soil and fit the plants in some big, black nursery pots I’d saved. Not at all decorative, it didn’t matter because the heavy cascade of fronds completely covers the plastic tubs. I brought two into the house and put them in the study… one on the bookcase and one on a vintage fern stand that spends its summers in the master bedroom with an oscillating fan on it. The other two I brought out to my combination chicken/greenhouse, which I keep heated just for all of the tropical plants I want to hang on to.
In the house, I make sure to put big, clear plastic plant saucers under the ferns and two huge aloes along with a bird of paradise and a potted bay tree. The drip saucers are important to make sure furniture is not damaged by water. And it’s also important to get just the right saucers – the kind will little extruded bumps on the bottom that act as legs, allowing air to circulate underneath.
Tropical houseplants really don’t like being inside our oh-so-dry New England homes in winter and I’d already braced myself for the inevitable shower of dried leaflets that would be sure to drop from the ferns… just like my 10-foot tall potted ficus tree does every year when brought inside from those humid, halcyon days of summer.
Within a month, it probably drops about 50 percent of its leaves as it tries to adjust. I’m used to it, though, and so is the ficus. Plus, plants just look good indoors. Especially when set against the backdrop of barren white snow and leafless branches outside the window. They give us gardeners an injection of green hope throughout our long winters. The sun sits lower in the sky during winter months and I appreciate the way it comes in the windows, sweeps across the rooms and back-lights the green of the plants so they almost glow. Are they messy? Yes. Do they sometimes get plagued by bugs that you don’t remember being there during the summer? Yes. But, they just look darn nice and I like to think they help raise the humidity level of the dry house just a little when I water them weekly.
Well, just like the ficus, the ferns inside still look lovely despite a significant volume of leaf drop. My mom gave me the bird of paradise many years ago, so it’s important to me and after several different room placements, I’ve finally found the spot that will invoke blooms. It’s gorgeous and it’s sentimental to me.
The ferns out in the chicken/greenhouse have not fared as well. My propane heater gave up the ghost and the temperature dropped into the 20s for a couple of nights just after Christmas. Most of the leaves have dried up and died but there’s still a few shoots of green in their centers, so I’m going to keep watering them weekly along with the other plants in there that are also covered in chicken dander and dust.
I have a sweet little purple blossom on a tough vinca I also pulled out of another urn this fall. My rosemary, which really, really hates coming indoors, looks dusty but pretty decent and hasn’t had the die-off that it did last year in the study. I keep a big barrel of water in the chicken/greenhouse to water the plants and the chickens. At night, the little building cools right down to just above freezing thanks to a temporary little electric heater I’m now using and on a sunny day in the winter, it gets well into the 80s because of all the windows on the south-facing front.
One disappointment inside the house is a little olive tree my partner Joe gave me a couple of Christmases ago. Something ate away at most of its leaves this summer and now it has dropped every single remaining one while sitting on the bookcase. Just like the rosemary, it’s a Mediterranean plant that despises overly dry air while at the same time can be unhappy if overwatered.
My friend, Janice, who holds the fort at the shop Laurel & Grove in Peterborough, said their olive trees did the exact same thing, but now at least one of them has newly emerged leaves again. I’ll be patient and hang on to mine at least ‘til spring.
Speaking of spring, go out and get yourself a potted plant and bring a little green hope into your home!