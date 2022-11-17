Gussy Up Your Guest Room for the Holidays

They’re coming. Your in-laws and their eight pieces of luggage for a three-night visit. Cousin Mike with his goofy and slobbery Great Dane. Your sister, her always-eating husband, and their two up-all-night kiddos under the age of four.

Are you ready? While Thanksgiving is a joyous holiday of gathering with extended family and friends for the meal to end all meals, it can also be a stressful time of shopping, cleaning, and preparation for already maxxed-out hosts.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.