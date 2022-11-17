Gussy Up Your Guest Room for the Holidays

They’re coming. Your in-laws and their eight pieces of luggage for a three-night visit. Cousin Mike with his goofy and slobbery Great Dane. Your sister, her always-eating husband, and their two up-all-night kiddos under the age of four.
Are you ready? While Thanksgiving is a joyous holiday of gathering with extended family and friends for the meal to end all meals, it can also be a stressful time of shopping, cleaning, and preparation for already maxxed-out hosts.
Since it’s only a week away, let’s get one thing off that Turkey-Day-prepping-plate immediately and take the guesswork out of gussying up the guest room for those holiday visitors. With a few easy steps this weekend, you’ll have your guest accommodations looking cozy, comfortable, and like a home away from home.
First, give the room a thorough cleaning. Dust and vacuum well to eradicate the dust bunnies and any lingering pet hair and wipe down surfaces that may have accumulated a layer of unwelcome grossness. Remove the clutter from the room and surfaces, allowing guests more space for their items.
Clear space in the closet or dresser. While some guests may not unpack a suitcase, others may be more set on hanging up their holiday clothing to prevent wrinkles. Adding a nice over-the-door hook or two can also be appreciated for drying towels or hanging nightclothes.
Replace the linens on the bed if needed and fluff those pillows. If you have a variety of pillows, provide a few different options for sleep preferences.
Think about nighttime comfort. It’s getting colder, so provide a basket of spare blankets for cozy sleeping and maybe an electric blanket or space heater, especially if your guests are out-of-staters who might not be accustomed to these New England temperatures.
Bathroom basics are essential to a properly prepared guest room, so ensure to set out a full set of a washcloth, hand towel, and bath towel for each guest in their room for easy access. Place a box of tissues by the bed and ensure that your guests’ primary bathroom is well-cleaned and fully stocked with toilet paper, the hand soap is filled, and there is a fresh bathmat.
Light a candle or utilize a plug-in air freshener in the powder room for freshly scented accommodations. A cute basket filled with travel toiletries is always a thoughtful touch. Soap, shampoo, and toothpaste are often forgotten, and try to include unpredicted toiletry items that may be needed.
A welcome basket can also be an extra-special touch in the guest room. Add a few favorite drinks, single-serving snacks, a humorous book for light bedtime reading, an extra cellphone charger, and a nice assortment of candy for those late-night sweet cravings.
If there are children, toss in a couple of small toys, stuffed animals, or games. Include a thank you card or cute local gift on the top, like a small bottle of maple syrup or momento to take home.
If space allows, a coffee or tea station goes above and beyond in a guest room. A small Keurig with a variety of coffee and tea pods, mugs, shelf-stable creamers, and honey sticks is an appreciated treat for weary travelers.
Don’t forget the Wi-Fi password. Write or print out a nice card using a large easy-to-read font to place on the nightstand or in a frame by the light switch. If there is a TV in the room, also include instructions for its use to assist non-tech-savvy visitors.
Are there any “house rules” or reminders that you would like to gently communicate? (e.g., Please don’t let the cat outside after dark. Please remember to keep the baby gate by the stairs closed.) If so, those can also be included on the card.
Fresh flowers are a go-to accent piece for the gussied-up guest room. Make sure there aren’t any allergy considerations first and then choose flowers with long-lasting blooms. Seasonal bouquets for the autumn months or an arrangement of greens during the winter holidays will brighten any sleeping space.
Above all else, consider what will make your guests feel the most comfortable and the least intrusive. No one wants to feel in the way or like a burden, so eliminating the need to ask questions or request items is the ultimate guest-room goal.
However, there is a warning that goes along with trying to prepare the most welcoming of guest rooms this holiday season: If it’s too nice, they may never want to leave!
