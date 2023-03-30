I look at a lot of home design magazines for inspiration for my own home as well as ideas for what people are looking for in vintage décor. Sometimes I’ll see an old piece repurposed in a way I never thought of before and then keep my eyes open for it at auctions and antique shops to stock my antiques booth.

Often when I’m looking at Country Living or HGTV magazine, I’ll see a room setting that really catches my eye and read in the text that the homeowner had been assisted by an interior designer. I used to assume that only the very wealthy can afford such professional assistance. But then, many years ago I met Ann Henderson, a Keene-based interior designer. Her youthful spirit might belie the 32 years she’s been working in the design world professionally, but she certainly knows her stuff.

