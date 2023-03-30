I look at a lot of home design magazines for inspiration for my own home as well as ideas for what people are looking for in vintage décor. Sometimes I’ll see an old piece repurposed in a way I never thought of before and then keep my eyes open for it at auctions and antique shops to stock my antiques booth.
Often when I’m looking at Country Living or HGTV magazine, I’ll see a room setting that really catches my eye and read in the text that the homeowner had been assisted by an interior designer. I used to assume that only the very wealthy can afford such professional assistance. But then, many years ago I met Ann Henderson, a Keene-based interior designer. Her youthful spirit might belie the 32 years she’s been working in the design world professionally, but she certainly knows her stuff.
I caught up with her a couple weeks ago in a Zoom call that went over our time limit so we had to re-boot Zoom just to finish up. Ann had a retail store on Main Street in Keene for several years but then pivoted back into interior design service primarily and downsized to a sweet little spot on West Street that she’d occupied several years earlier. That’s where I first met Ann.
The designer got her degree at Mt. Vernon College in DC (now George Mason) and later lived in The Netherlands for three years. I asked her if that gave her a definite slant taste-wise to the Scandinavian minimalist look and she said not really. She then went on to express her belief that it’s more important to have an understanding of cultural connections in designing a space rather than simply trying to mimic a certain look or trend.
When I asked her who her client base is, I was surprised when she said that 50% of her work is with young people. Revenue is not her number one focus. It’s relating to others and constantly allowing diversity into her life. And spreading kindness, too. She shared a story about ancient Greeks. They were amazingly hospitable people and lived by a rule of being nice to everybody since the Gods were known to disguise themselves and you never knew if that stranger just might be one of them.
When the pandemic took hold over everyone’s lives, Ann’s daughter, Emily, came up with an idea that would be stimulating for both her mother and people stuck in their homes. Free Room Friday was born. Via a one hour Zoom meeting, Ann would offer ideas and advice to people needing to bring a little brightness into their days of lockdown by looking at a single room in their home and talking about it. I asked her if she’s still doing Free Room Friday and if she’d like to try my living room. She’s pretty busy but still welcomes FRFs, when time allows.
In advance I sent her the photos you see here. The whole downstairs of the house needs repainting after ten years and I was starting to wonder if my black trim and white walls in the living room was too severe or overdone. And was the mantle I’d installed when we first bought the house too small and too Victorian for our 80s contemporary? Now, I’m pretty confident in the way I decorate the house yet I still felt just a little nervous about what Ann was going to think.
She was gracious and thoughtful about everything she shared. The walls could benefit from color and seeing just a tinge in the oriental carpet, she suggested an apricot. Not too orangey… and slightly greyed out. The black trim was fine but how about a different color for the baseboards? A deeper shade of that apricot wall color. The fireplace mantle didn’t need replacing. It just needed to “fit” more in the wall. Ann suggested bringing in that deeper baseboard apricot to the mantle and with the wall painted the lighter shade, it would look more at one with the wall.
Ann also suggested reupholstering the two mid-century style chairs in a fun, bright upholstery and pushing them together, flanking the couch. With the way I currently have them positioned, she explained, people entering the room walk right between two people seated in them as they’re having a conversation. The 14’ tall Ficus tree could use some pruning to reign it in. Finally, she thought more interesting pendant lights should replace the 80s white balls currently there and maybe exchanging the round coffee table for a rectangular shape. I can’t remember what her rationale was with that, but it made sense at the time. I kind of like those floating ball lights, though.
We did also start talking about turning the half wall between the living and dining rooms into a bar space with stools but that would be a possible project for another day. I really like her color ideas for the living room. Her reflections and suggestions made me feel like I wasn’t too bad of a hack designer while at the same time making me see rich possibilities I hadn’t thought of. It was great catching up with Ann and is was a lot of fun talking about my living room!
Remembering a small decorative ceramic bird figurine she sold at her retail shop, I asked her about them. Was she still selling the guinea hens? Well, yes, of course she was. I’d say they’ve grown to be her signature piece. From Les Ceramiques de Lussan… they’re handmade in France. With round bodies and tiny heads, they’re the warm, quirky and cheerful essence that Ann Henderson imbues.
Want a guinea hen? A Free Room Friday? Help with breathing a rich, new life into your home? Ann can be reached at ann@ahinteriors.com. Her website is ahinteriors.com and it’s got a gorgeous gallery of her work.
