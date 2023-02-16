Efficiently Heating Your Home with Oil

Winters in New England can be cold and relentless. With energy costs so high this year, many people are left wondering how they can heat their homes more efficiently and find ways to save money.
Steven Walsh, of Davis Oil Company in Keene has a few tips on how to keep energy costs lower this year.
FIrst and foremost, it doesn’t matter what the heating system is, the best place to start when looking for ways to make your home more efficient is the insulation efficiency. Check doors, windows, siding and the attic. “Make sure you have adequate attic insulation and that your doors and windows are tight, because no matter what you are fueling your home with, if you’re not efficiently capturing that heat, it is not going to make a difference what you do to any of your heating systems, you are going to lose whatever you produce,” explained Walsh.
On the heating side you will want to make sure you have your annual maintenance done. “We have had such an influx of housing turnover in the past two or three years. People moving into New England do not always know what to do with oil heat. It’s really quite simple — have your annual service done every year, and it doesn’t matter what time of year you have it done.”
Heating system upgrades can also help with the rising costs of fuel. If your system is older than 10 years it is definitely worth looking to upgrade, whether you have warm air, steam or hot water heat. There are some rebates out there on the local and federal level. Local level rebates help to incentivize more efficient systems and there are tax credits on the federal level.
Thermostat upgrades are rising in popularity. A lot of people are using Wi-Fi thermostats that they can control on their phones which can be helpful being able to turn the temperature down while at work or away and turn it back up to return to a warm home. But Walsh stresses that there is a formula to that to help save homeowners money. “Really, in the homes here it is not advantageous to move the thermostat more than five degrees a day. In other words, if you normally live at 70, turn it back to 65 when you’re away and then turn it back to 70 an hour or so before you go home. Any more than that five degrees, you actually take more energy to build your home heat back up.”
There are also other controls out there now besides the Wi-Fi thermostats that you can put on the heating system itself that have a payback to them that will sense the outdoor temperature to the indoor temperature and only heat the water in the system to a minimum degree to heat your home which is an energy savings, too.
“Quality fuel is also a huge thing when it comes to efficiency and a lot of people don’t realize and recognize that,” Walsh said. “We treat our fuel to control corrosion in tanks and heating systems. It produces less ash and it is a cleaner, more efficient fuel.” In years past they would have many outdoor tanks that would freeze and would gel up, but they didn’t have that happen to any of their tanks over the cold snap the Monadnock Region recently saw.
Davis Oil also offers a more environmentally-friendly alternative fuel that is a 20 percent blend of renewable soy that amounts to 15 percent less greenhouse gas emissions.
If you are looking for more ways to make your home heating more efficient, your oil distributor or service technician is a great resource. Davis Oil offers in-person checks. “I actually go myself,” Walsh said. “I like walking around a home in person and helping people have a better understanding of what needs to be done — instead of pointing them to a website for information.”
Davis Oil is located at 559 Main St. in Keene. For more information visit davisoilkeene.com or call 603-352-1306.
