Dim all the lights, sweet darling…
Michael Breshears

In case you’re not getting the title reference here… I get it, I’m showing my age… it’s a 1979 disco song by the late, great Donna Summer. I was a high school student. Upstairs in my bedroom in Alstead, Groovin’ to my new vinyl double album, “On the Radio”, a greatest hits compilation by the queen of disco. I just loved the whole thing. Donna Summer was a force to be reckoned with and I couldn’t get enough.

Nostalgia aside, dimming of lights was just a topic I was personally involved with when I received a 6-pack of Edison LED light bulbs I’d originally intended to replace the burned out bulbs in a set of string lights at my Twin Elm Farm antiques booth. Turned out the string light required bulb base was smaller than what I’d ordered. Darn! No problem, though. Edison bulbs are cool. I like that you can see the filament and I currently had a mismatched set of 5 bulbs in our kitchen overhead light fixtures. The fixtures are caged industrial grade lights like what you’d see on a boat or walk-in freezer. The bulbs are visible inside a glass jar that rests inside the cage.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.