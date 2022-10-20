Dim all the lights, sweet darling…

In case you’re not getting the title reference here… I get it, I’m showing my age… it’s a 1979 disco song by the late, great Donna Summer. I was a high school student. Upstairs in my bedroom in Alstead, Groovin’ to my new vinyl double album, “On the Radio”, a greatest hits compilation by the queen of disco. I just loved the whole thing. Donna Summer was a force to be reckoned with and I couldn’t get enough.
Nostalgia aside, dimming of lights was just a topic I was personally involved with when I received a 6-pack of Edison LED light bulbs I’d originally intended to replace the burned out bulbs in a set of string lights at my Twin Elm Farm antiques booth. Turned out the string light required bulb base was smaller than what I’d ordered. Darn! No problem, though. Edison bulbs are cool. I like that you can see the filament and I currently had a mismatched set of 5 bulbs in our kitchen overhead light fixtures. The fixtures are caged industrial grade lights like what you’d see on a boat or walk-in freezer. The bulbs are visible inside a glass jar that rests inside the cage.
I unscrewed the cage and then the jar… noting how filthy it was… and commenced washing it in the sink. Once I got the first 7-watt LED Edison bulb installed I realized it was extremely bright and too harsh looking. Conveniently, one of the light switches has a sliding dimmer on it so I thought I’d just turn it down a tad once I’d installed the 4 remaining bulbs. Well, guess what? I looked at the box the bulbs came in and it said NONDIMMABLE. Hells bells, now what?! And why would a type of LED bulb not be dimmable?
According to waveformlighting.com, the electrical circuitry inside some LED bulbs is not designed to be able to interpret a dimming signal from a wall switch dimmer which were originally made to dim incandescent bulbs. There are now dimmable LED lights on the market. The circuitry inside these bulbs can handle the changing “phase forms” according to lamphq.com. Another article referred to it as a pulse. So, what happens when you try to dim a non-dimmable LED bulb? It will probably work fine at full brightness but may flicker and even buzz when you try to dim it.
But, wait, there’s more to this dimming of LEDs! Turns out, according to lampshq.com again, you also need a dimmer switch that’s specifically for LED lights. What? Are you kidding me? I just re-ordered a box of 6 dimmable 7-watt LED bulbs for the kitchen but now it appears they may not work unless I get what’s called a trailing edge dimmer. Trailing-edge dimmers are much less common than the dimmer switches many of us already have in our homes. What I’m sure I have throughout my 1981-built house are what’s called leading-edge dimmers. Leading-edge dimmers were designed to dim the much higher wattage of our soon-to-be obsolete incandescent bulbs. Energy efficient LED lights operate at much lower wattages.
I’m going to hold off looking for a trailing-edge dimmer switch until my new dimmable LED bulbs arrive and I at least give them a try. Sheesh! Interesting little tidbit about dimmer switches for residential homes. They didn’t even come about until 1959 when Joel Spira was tinkering around in his Manhattan apartment. Dimmer switches did exist, but they were mostly used in industrial and commercial applications and also required significant hardware. Spira developed a dimmer switch that operated on a much smaller transistor. He patented it and created the Lutron company. His very first dimmer switch was named the Capri and was packaged in an overstock of perfume boxes and marketed directly at women. The early theme used to advertise these devices was “Dial romance.” Dim all the lights sweet darling, indeed!
