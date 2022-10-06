Who on earth doesn’t like to feel cozy during the many months we New Englanders spend experiencing sweater weather? Even if your home is buttoned up tight and your thermostat reads 72 degrees inside, there’s still things that will make you feel even cozier and more content during our long slog of a winter. In no particular order:
1. Throws and pillows. For that January afternoon football game with a cup of hot cocoa, throws and pillows are an essential. They’re inexpensive so it’s easy to have a set for each season!
2. Tea & other hot drinks at the ready. Speaking of cocoa, stock your pantry up with various teas, hot chocolate mix, different roasts of coffee (or flavors… if you’re into that) and it wouldn’t hurt to have some brandies and liqueurs available for adults to give their steamy libation a little kick!
3. A flickering fireplace or woodstove. If you’ve got a fireplace or woodstove set up in your living or family room, you’ve got cozy down in spades! Oh my goodness, the comfort a warm fire can give on a bitter cold winter day. Hate messing with the fireplace? Go with packaged firelogs. They’re essentially compressed wood sawdust infused with a wax-like substance and all you’ve got to do is light the paper wrapper. Voila! Instant cozy!
4. Cozy Socks! Not actually a décor item, they still give off a sense of snug contentedness for both the wearer and companions who see them on your feet. Fuzzy wool is the best but there’s tons of synthetics that can also do the trick if you’re sensitive to wool. Have a couple pair on hand for chilled-to-the-bone visitors, too!
5. Candles, Candles, Candles! Just like the aura a fireplace gives off, groupings of 5 or 7 burning candles has virtually the same effect. I’m a fan of the real thing but if you’ve got small children or fluffy wagging tails about, there’s some really convincing fakes on the market too. Scented or unscented candlelight gives off a beautiful, warming glow.
6. Rugs! You might not think of rugs as a seasonal bit of décor but in some areas of your home where you might appreciate bare wood or tile floors for the summer weather, a fuzzy flokati rug or a deep pile oriental can add a certain je ne sais quoi. Oui oui? Definitely a magnet for dogs and cats, too!
7. Simmering Crockpots & Dutch Ovens. Doesn’t just the sound of those make your mouth water? I’m a huge fan of Dutch ovens and especially the savory smell that permeates the house when one is bubbling in the oven. When a loved one comes in from the cold, that essence will just melt away the winter chill.
8. Plants. Yes, plants. Some live plants next to a window that looks out on a stark, snow-covered landscape imbues a level of contentment. We’re in our own little safe and warm bubble inside and the sun shining on your Boston fern gives us hope for spring and at the same time softens the view.
9. Ottomans. That cozy throw I mentioned above draped over your legs resting on an ottoman just says “I’m so relaxed somebody else needs to get up and give the Dutch oven a stir, please.”
10. Books! You might not think of this as quintessential cozy, but books add a certain warmth. A few well-placed stacks of books says let’s get tucked in for the winter, curl up by the fire and read a good mystery! Books as home décor props is an old design trick and you might just convince folks you’re pouring through an Agatha Christie novel instead of just watching HGTV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.