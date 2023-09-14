Authentically Beachy

Forgive my not-so great photos here. I didn’t take them with an article in mind. And there may have been gin & tonics involved. I couldn’t resist sharing with you one of the most authentic beach cottages I’ve ever seen, though!
Partner Joe, our friend Melissa and I were lucky to reserve a little cottage right on Moody Beach in Maine over Labor Day weekend and not only was the weather stellar, the Airbnb rental more than surpassed my expectations.
Moody Beach lies between our favorite, Ogunquit and Wells, Maine. Our cabin was one of seven built in the 1950s I’d guess. All tight, tight, tight together in a communal cluster with about 60’ of private beach in front of them. We arrived early and a lovely husband-and-wife cleaning team were just finishing up. They shared that ours was the most spacious of the 7 and that the owner had just purchased it a year ago after having rented it for many, many summer vacations.
Our little community was a weird juxtaposition to the McMansions that had been built on either side of our mini village and it made my imagination roam with what the area must have looked like back in the 1950s. I loved the thought though that these 7 tiny cottages could probably bring joy to so many more people in a weekend than a single one of those new homes that took up the same square footage.
All neat and tidy, the white with blue trim cottages had shared outdoor space with two little lawns, three picnic tables and an outdoor shower for rinsing off beach sand. Inside our cozy retreat there were two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an eat-in kitchen. It all took up probably under 500 square feet. Located between the two bedrooms, the bathroom itself was divided into a little private nook for the toilet that adjoined the tiny bit larger other nook that held the sink, shower and linen shelves.
The entire wainscot wood interior was painted white, including the studs. There was no plaster or sheetrock as this is a seasonal cottage and had no heating apparatus except the water heater which was cleverly placed behind the linen shelves. The owner had decorated the entire place in a tasteful nautical theme that wasn’t overdone. No fishing nets or buoys anywhere to be found. Instead, there were fish art prints, a vintage mirror and cozy bedding.
On the practical side, the tiny kitchen was fully equipped, including a sweet, tiny gas stove we cooked breakfast on, the top half of an antique glass-front highboy that had been painted white was mounted above the table and held glasses and mugs, a vintage one-basin kitchen sink and a kitchen table made from reclaimed wood. The only thing that could possibly jar this throwback décor was the internet router on a shelf in my partner’s and my bedroom, but we were grateful to have it. Oh, and a TV. We never turned it on, though.
Just as sweet as the unpretentious cottages was the warm, communal feeling of our tiny little campus. Two of the cottages were young families, each with a gaggle of kids, another was a couple made up of a lovely woman who spent much of her time in a wetsuit, surfing or paddleboarding while her husband with an accent greeted others from their little set-up on the beach. We shared a lot of fun with two gals who were in one of the two cottages that were truly beach front. Long time friends: one currently living in the DC area, the other in Mississippi…they were so much fun to share cocktails and afternoon snacks with. Melissa and I would take our early morning coffee and tea out to the seawall Adirondack chairs and she’d comment how sweet they looked through their glass front doors, very visible, first thing in the morning still snuggled in their shared bed.
Those two gals were obviously well-traveled yet mostly stayed at our little compound rather than venture into the busy summer rush of Ogunquit at night for dinner. They’d go to a nearby Hannaford and have their lobsters steamed right there rather than search for parking downtown and pay for restaurant ambiance. As we were packing up to leave, I shared my copy of “Where the Crawdads Sing” with the Mississippi resident. I’d just finished it, and she hadn’t read it. It felt very right. We’d probably never see these very same people again, but we’d all hold the experience as a warm summer memory in our minds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.