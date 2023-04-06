Athleisure: Home Attire Meets Activewear in Stylish Comfort

As a society, we’ve become homebodies. The pandemic effects have included a rise in remote work and staycations are more popular than ever.
Long classified as loungewear, typical home attire tends to lean heavily toward the casual, perhaps that means baggy joggers and loose comfortable sweatshirts, perhaps it means yoga pants and t-shirts. Throwing on a pair of jeans and a sweater to leave the house to run errands or eat dinner out has become the new dressing up. Sales of high-heel shoes dropped 71 percent during the pandemic.
As we continued to embrace and relish the pros of comfortable clothing at home and at the gym, a popular style trend proceeded down its already-epic path to take the world by storm: athleisure. Athleisure wear is a trendy fashion style that melds activewear and loungewear into attractive outfits for the outside world. It includes clothing items like yoga pants, sneakers, hoodies, joggers, and shorts.
Basically, it’s the type of clothing one might wear to the gym or a fitness class but put together with a little more oomph and style. Add a jacket and a few accessories, a cool bag, and you’re ready to go to lunch or shopping with friends.
Of course, as athleisure took off as a trending style, retailers took notice. One of the largest athleisure brands out there is Lululemon, but they’re definitely not the only retailer cashing in on the trend. Byrdie.com just put together a list of the top 12 athleisure brands for “achieving comfy chic,” and the list includes Fabletics, Athleta, Old Navy, Girlfriend Collective, and Universal Standard. The exercise equipment giant Peloton has even released its own athleisure line.
Pandemic quarantining aside, athleisure wear is nothing new. Lululemon was founded in the late ‘90s by an ambitious Canadian entrepreneur who took a yoga class and saw a potential mass-market appeal for the form-flattering clothes worn by yoga instructors. Cha-ching.
But fast-forward to around 2015 and wearing your leggings outside of the gym as everyday pants was still a new and daring fashion choice. Today it’s the norm.
Fashion historians have noted that athleisure is the ultimate breaking down of fashion’s barriers. Where once clothing was classified as home, church, or evening wear, the lines are now blurred.
As consumers, we’ve long taken clothing designed for a specific activity, like polo shirts, tennis shoes, or bicycle shorts, and morphed them into items for inactivity, these experts also point out, leading function to become fashion.
That said, the top qualities consumers should look for in athleisure are functionality, breathability, and versatility. Shoppers should also seek out durable fabrics and a flattering, comfortable fit. If items look good, feel good, and are built to last, then they’ll be deemed worthwhile purchases.
InStyle magazine had this to say just last August about the trend’s evolution: “These days, the norm has become dressing to feel your best, with an extra emphasis on comfort. Athleisure is no longer the trend of the moment but, instead, a lifestyle — a key part of our day-to-day look that makes living a little more tolerable amidst current events. There’s no longer a need for runway-ready elements, such as super strappy sports bras (which can be a pain to pull on), leather details, or impractical footwear. Seeing someone style leggings as pants longer feels surprising or rule-breaking.”
The article went on to say, “Today’s athleisure is comfortable but elevated, sporty, but not in an ‘I-just-finished-up-at-the-gym’ sort of way. Much like its predecessor, this way of dressing isn’t lazy or haphazard — it’s deliberate and sleek, but at the same time, feels somewhat effortless.”
Experts seem to agree that the athleisure look is here to stay for a while, and some have even gone so far as to refer to it as “athlivesure,” redefining its seemingly unstoppable place in the fashion world.
After all, if comfort is king then athleisure is nothing short of royalty. We bow down to your majesty, the noble yoga pants.
