With spring coming around the bend, there is bound to be some need to replace worn-out chairs, couches, and even larger pieces of home décor. Over the winter, it is not uncommon for everyday-use items to wear out and go far beyond their life expectancy during the long months. Once something does break, you may find yourself whisked away, scrolling through the back pages of Amazon and Facebook Marketplace for the best deal on a rickety chair, but sometimes, it’s best to go to the source; a furniture store.
When it comes to furnishing businesses, there are many big names out there that carry gorgeous-looking products and can have them brought in from a warehouse at a moment’s notice. The downside is, many have no idea where the piece was built and sometimes the quality can be less than desirable.
So it’s safe to say that many big names can’t truly guarantee the life of their stock.
Therein lies the beauty of Andy’s Oak Shoppe here in Keene, NH.
This family-owned business prides itself on carrying products that are built to last and can be passed down to future generations. Most of their inventory is handcrafted and American-made. This is because the Keene store is the newest addition to Andy’s family, a series of furniture and home décor branches that originate from Andy’s & The Oak Shoppe in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
The family business came into being just over 40 years ago, when a man named Andrew T. Conti decided that he didn’t enjoy his retirement, and instead, began crafting picnic tables and outdoor furniture in 1979.
By 1981, what began as a hobby soon turned into a business, as he opened Andy’s Pine Shop in an old barn. In the years following, the business grew, expanding into a few locations, including an online store called Homespun by Andy’s and the Keene location, which is the first step outside of Massachusetts.
All of Andy’s locations are managed by third-generation members of the family who continue to spread the vision of Andy, through deep admiration and upholding his values and work ethic.
When stepping into the four walls of this family legacy, you will find a wide variety of furnishings ranging from recliners, sofas, chairs, and other pieces. They also carry a selection of other home décor and accent pieces, including lamps, chandeliers, and more. All of these works can be ordered in different types of wood that Andy’s specializes in, such as cherry, maple, birch, para wood, and pine.
A popular piece of theirs is the Pine Cubes, which are small multi-purpose boxes made of solid pine wood that have been advertised to do a number of things on their Facebook page, such as being “great for kids’ rooms, the mudroom, inside in a closet … virtually anywhere you need more storage! They can lay on their sides like a bench, or they can lie on their backs and hold soccer cleats and baseball gloves. Or stand them on their ends to hold books, albums, dry goods, what have you.”
Many of their products can be ordered as unfinished pieces, including step stools, Adirondack chairs, tables, coat racks, and the aforementioned pine boxes, which are still made in their home workshop in Greenfield. The best part? The family creates these works of art using several of Andy’s original patterns from 40 years ago.
If you would like to learn more about Andy’s Oak Shoppe or to view some of the custom handcrafted pieces they have online, visit their parent website andysoak.com.
