2023 Garden Trends: Make it Your Best Garden Ever!

Long before crocuses emerge from still frosty garden beds, garden lovers everywhere are dreaming about what they want their garden to become in the coming year. But after seeds and plants have been ordered, many of us are left twiddling our green thumbs waiting for temps to warm up.
Buzzwords like cottage gardens, pollinator gardens, meadowscapes, rain gardens, native plantings, kitchen gardens, and trellis gardens are on our minds as we imagine our best garden ever. But beyond the buzzwords, what garden trends can you start focusing on now before the ground thaws?
Looking to the season ahead, there are four popular ideas popping up everywhere that can help transform your green space into a world of wonder and whimsy.
Create a Destination
Every great garden has one very important feature. It’s a place to settle in, relax, and enjoy the environment you’ve worked so hard to create. It can be as simple as a bench under an arbor or as elaborate as an outdoor dining area complete with a grill. Whatever the scope of this focal point, consider using artfully placed stepping stones to create a straight or meandering pathway to draw the eye. Everyone who steps into your garden will want to pull up a seat at your new sweet spot for sipping and chilling.
Keep in mind that designing a space with a shade option will be much appreciated in the middle of July. Another bonus of bringing a shading structure into your living landscape is the advantage it offers plants. Many don’t tolerate full sun all day and shade helps retain moisture and increase bloom time. For instance, try installing a trellis with a climbing plant like coral honeysuckle. It’s a hummingbird favorite that will hum with vibrant beauty all summer long.
Light Up the Night
Love to listen to the peepers on those warm summer nights? Give yourself even more time in the garden by adding a light feature. Enjoy an evening spotting fireflies as you sit back and toast to outdoor living. Many people hang old-fashioned Edison lights or white twinkle lights around a deck or porch.
Don’t stop there; hang a few hot air balloons or lanterns to really make your garden sparkle. Solar fixtures in all shapes and designs offer up extra magic and are soothing to watch while you unwind. You might also incorporate a ground light feature with colorful rain gauges, globes, flowers, or adorable gnomes to light your walkway.
Bright and Bold
We are definitely seeing gardens becoming year-round delights with brightly hued accents. Metal animal figures are a cute, fun choice you’ll see popping up in lots of local gardens. Tuck them into some greenery for a little surprise or have them stand out and make a statement. From skunks to chickens and goats to butterflies, you can gather a whole menagerie.
Color is such a flexible way to add interest to your outdoor style. Showcase your favorite palette year-round with flags, distinctive bird feeders, antique window frames, unique bird baths, or ceramic mushrooms. It goes without saying that one hugely sought-after style is the vibrant spinner. These are really fun in spring when the seasonal breeze picks up. They also make great gifts that provide year-round pleasure.
Easy Gardening with Impact
Every spring, it’s so fun to pull out the pots and decide which plants will go where. For collectors, bringing together an array of special pots can be a creative way to give your garden flair. And then there’s the enjoyment of tucking in those bushy blooms or crafting a multi-tiered arrangement. Let us not forget hanging plants and those trendy succulents!
Thoughtfully placing rich blooms around porches, mailboxes, decks, or walkways makes gardening simple and fast, leaving more time for enjoying your beautiful backyard. Some of our favorite plants for this purpose include crystal blue lobelia, wave petunia, impatiens, and geraniums.
Gardens and gardening give so much joy, especially after months of winter snow! However you like to enjoy your outdoor space, we hope we’ve inspired you to make this the year you turn it into your happy place.
Byline: Deb Johnson and her husband Dave own a popular garden and home decor shop in Swanzey, NH called The She Shed. Visit the store Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May through December, from 10-4 at 331 Flat Roof Mill Rd. in Swanzey. http://facebook.com/TheSheShedNH
