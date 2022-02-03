Nefesh Mountain at Colonial Showroom

It’s appropriate that the Hebrew word for soul is in Nefesh Mountain’s band name, because there’s nothing more soulful than expressing your tradition, values and spirituality through music.
The five-piece bluegrass/Americana group makes a stop on its tour this Friday, February 4, to perform at the Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM in downtown Keene.
Led by husband and wife Eric Lindberg and Doni Zazloff, Nefesh Mountain is known for being a boundary-pushing band, among the first to give voice to and openly represent Jewish-American culture in American roots music—both Zazloff and Lindberg are of Jewish heritage.
Lindberg began playing guitar at age 10 but began exploring music when he moved from Brooklyn to New Jersey.
“I didn’t have any friends,” he said. “My guitar became my best friend.”
He immersed himself in blues and rock ‘n’ roll, which led him to jazz. All the while he had this love of bluegrass and American roots music and folk.
“Although a lot of bluegrass is steeped in gospel, I felt I didn’t belong in the bluegrass world—I was a Jewish kid from Brooklyn.”
Some years later, he met his wife in 2010. He had continued to play bluegrass music all along. Then they began writing together, and Zazloff began to incorporate her Jewish heritage in the music.
“We’re not deeply religious,” said Lindberg. “What we bring to the band is a sense of pride in our cultural backgrounds. It’s part of our identity.”
The band formed in 2015, and in 2018, the couple took a trip to the place of their ancestral roots in eastern Europe. They visited many of the towns and cities where they were from. One day, they were standing in a field on ground Zazloff knew was her family’s graveyard, which was gone. They noticed sparrows flying into the horizon that was filled with huge billowing clouds.
A couple months later, the Tree of Life synagogue shooting took place in Pennsylvania, which took 11 lives. The experience of their trip and the news of this significant anti-Semitic hateful act inspired what would become their next album, “Songs for the Sparrows.”
While the band’s music incorporates folk sounds from Appalachia to Ireland to Eastern Europe,
Many of the new album’s songs are explicitly Jewish. “Piece of the Sun” is a nod to Anne Frank’s famous optimism, for instance; other tracks respond to the Tree of Life shooting, reinterpret the Hashkiveinu blessing, and explore the story of David and Goliath.
“A Sparrow’s Song” is a response to what they have seen as an even greater rise in antisemitism, hate and injustice. In this song and throughout this record they represent the “small but mighty” voices that have been silenced throughout the ages, and lives that were lost.
The couple are excited to get back on the road and tour this year with their 7-month-old baby girl and the rest of the band (longtime bandmate and fiddle player Alan Grubner, David Goldenberg on mandolin, and Max Johnson on bass) and to kick off 2022 with the show in Keene. They also will be recording a new album this year of songs they have been working on throughout the pandemic.
“We totally staked our claim accidentally in the bluegrass world,” said Lindberg. “We believe the Americana roots music world should be as diverse as the country itself.” The band got probably the biggest reassurance they could get recently after a performance at the venue considered the Mecca for bluegrass musicians: The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
“We were embraced,” said Lindberg.
“I walked off-stage and said out loud, ‘Did that just happen?’” said Zazloff. “We’re trying to be authentic and the music we write is about our life, who we are, love and friendship. It’s what we want to share with people. If we tie in ancient text or a teaching from a rabbi, it’s a universal idea. There are so many of these things that connect us.”
Nefesh Mountain performs this Friday, February 4, at 8:00 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre’s Showroom, at 20 Commercial Street, Keene. Tickets are $25 to $28 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org or by calling the box office at 603-352-2033. For the safety of artists, venue staff, and the greater community, proof of vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test administered within 72 hours is required for admittance to events at Showroom. In addition, masks are required to be worn at all times while at the venue. You may pull your mask down when eating or drinking only, regardless of your vaccination status. Please bring a photo of your vaccination card or negative PCR test time-stamped within the last 72 hours, along with a corresponding state or federal ID for entry. If you have already purchased tickets to an upcoming event and are unable or unwilling to adhere to this policy, you may request a refund by emailing admin@thecolonial.org or calling the box office.