BRATTLEBORO—Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages—the circus is back in town.
The New England Center for Circus Arts presents its 12th annual Circus Spectacular this Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6—back inside for the first time since 2019 at the Latchis Theater.
The annual fundraising extravaganza will bring world-renowned professional circus artists—aerialists, acrobats and jugglers—from around the world to Brattleboro. A full film crew from Brattleboro Community Television will be working with four cameras to provide a livestream experience for the Saturday show.
Nimble Arts was founded by identical twin aerialists Elsie Smith and Forchion (also the founders of the New England Center for Circus Arts) to create inventive works of theatrical circus, offer circus education for beginning through professional level students and offer empowerment classes for all abilities and ages as well as scholarships, programming and outreach.
Due to quarantine and canceled shows, Forchion said their normal schedule of performing and teaching all over the world changed.
So, she created Circus in Place, a two-day Nimble Arts event in the fall of 2020 on hers and her neighbor’s property and in the surrounding woods in Vermont. Last year’s Circus in Place event was completely virtual and was pre-recorded, the first collaboration with Brattleboro Community Television.
“The circus is known for outdoor performances and being flexible about how we could perform,” said Forchion, adding that circus artists were able to perform during the pandemic outdoors and festivals in Vermont were hiring local performers.
Virtual performance footage and professional images have been helpful to these artists as they try to market their work.
“They are providing a huge service to us,” said Forchion. “We hope we’re giving them something back.”
As in past years, this year’s Circus Spectacular consists of performances of Forchion and Smith’s “top-star” circus friends from around the world as well as those based in New England and NECCA alumni.
Alumni performing this year include diabolo performer Liam Gundlach, who attended NECCA’s youth troupe and toured with Circus Smirkus; contortionist Ariana Ferber-Carter who was one of NECCA’s very first students and later attended its ProTrack Program before embarking on a world traveling career; and Caroline Wright (also based in New England), performing a duo lyra act, who attended classes at NECCA when she was a pre-teen and later performed with Cirque du Soleil. ProTrack graduate, Elsa Hall (based in New England), will be performing her aerial straps act that she presented at the prestigious 41st Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain.
Other regional performers include Rachel Barringer on duo lyra, Alexis Hedrick, spinning on Cyr wheel and accompanied by her husband, percussionist Greg Jukes; Mandy Hackman, performing a sling act; chair balancer Morgan Oldham.
Ripley Burns, performing antipodism (foot juggling) and ringmaster Troy Wunderle are both Vermonters with connections to Circus Smirkus.
This year’s Circus Spectacular will be the first for Brattleboro-based rope performer, Rachel Rees. Since the pandemic, she’s had some outdoor and virtual gigs, but the event will mark her first performance playing to a live audience on an indoor stage.
In 2019, Rees graduated from the ProTrack program at NECCA, where she continues to train and coach vertical rope.
While earning her undergraduate degree in theater arts and physical acting at Boston University, Rees worked with Double Edge Theater in Ashfield, MA, a company she said creates new works with elements of circus. She went on to take classes at Esh Circus Arts in Somerville, MA for a year, after which she decided to go on to audition for NECCA’s ProTrack program.
“Within the program I realized the theater I had been waiting to make all along was contemporary circus,” said Rees. “I didn’t know contemporary circus existed.” Growing up in New Orleans, Rees had only known about a few big tent shows that passed through town.
“NECCA has always been one of the most well-known professional training studios in the country,” she said. “Elsie and Serenity did a great job of setting that reputation.”
She developed her rope act for her final piece in the ProTrack program.
“It’s a celebration of what the body can do in the air,” she said. “I try to tap into that energy and connect with the audience in that way.”
Rees will be performing a revamped rope act infused with new research and stronger technique developed at NECCA.
Next, Rees will perform at Viva Fest in Las Vegas in April.
“In a way, good contemporary circus does something similar to Shakespearean text,” she said. “Shakespeare is a heightened, beautiful text that elevates you in a way. Circus does the same thing with physicality.”
NECCA’s 12th annual Circus Spectacular will be presented this Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. Those who attend are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or negative test and the audience is currently set at half-capacity for distancing.
Tickets are $15-$50 and can be purchased (including to the Saturday livestream event) at www.necenterforcircusarts.org, or call 802-254-9780 for more information.