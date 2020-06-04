When it comes to exploring the Granite State’s natural wonders, people often find some of the best spots are well off the beaten path. Such is the case with Sculptured Rocks Natural Area, a New Hampshire State Park located in Hebron and Groton, just southwest of Plymouth.
This 272-acre park is a joy to visit any time of year, but particularly in the summer heat. In addition to being one of nature’s works of art, it’s the local swimming hole.
The natural art portion of the park is the narrow gorge containing the Cockermouth River, as it makes its way towards Newfound Lake. The melting of the last ice age glacier sent rock debris, sand and silt flowing down the river to carve potholes and curious shapes in the bedrock. If it’s a hot summer day, you’re going to want to bring a picnic lunch and a bathing suit for this visit.
To get there, take Interstate 93 north and Route 25 west to West Plymouth. Turn left on Route 3A, right onto North Shore Road past Newfound Lake and left onto Sculpture Rocks Road. The park is located at 251 Sculptured Rocks Road.
This is an unstaffed carry in/carry out state park that expects you to take your trash home when you leave. Pets are permitted, but roadside parking is prohibited. Parking is first come, first serve. If it’s a hot summer day, you’ll want to arrive early to find a parking spot in the lot on the left side of Sculptured Rocks Road. The short trail to the river is on the right side of the road about 100 yards before the parking lot. That’s where a donation box, often referred to as an “iron ranger,” suggests a $4 donation per adult and $2 fee per child.
A little further on, a bridge crosses the river, presenting good views of nature’s artwork as well as access to the far side of the river for a hiking trail and pathways alongside the river to access pool after pool of cold flowing water.
Swimming is at your own risk. This is not a state-designated swimming area and the water does not get tested. Swimming is dangerous when the water is high and fast. Streamside rocks can be slippery anytime and the riverbed is rocky, so water shoes are a good choice for swimmers and waders. Expect to see young, brave swimmers finding thrills by leaping from the gorge walls to plunge feet first into a narrow deep pool.
The area is always open unless otherwise posted. For more information on any state parks, visit nhstateparks.org or call (603) 227-8745.
New Hampshire urges people to recreate responsibly by social distancing. In the past, portable toilets have been stationed near the parking area during the summer season. So far this year, those comfort stations have not been put in place as the state tries to figure out how to offer safe toilet facilities during the pandemic. So you’ll want to bring your own disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
For those who want to make a full day of it, other attractions in the area include the Polar Caves on Route 25, northwest of Plymouth in Rumney, and the Science Center of New Hampshire at Squam Lakes in Holderness to the east of Plymouth. As a college town, Plymouth offers opportunities for dining and shopping, as well, although it is uncertain what businesses will be open during this pandemic shutdown.