Nature’s Spring Symphony

Bloodroot, violets and daffodils are budding, as squirrels, chipmunks and other wildlife arrive back on the once-snowy New England scene. Spring is alive. And you can even hear it – birds in the trees around the region are joined by a familiar woodland sound: spring peepers.
Known in the scientific world as Pseudacris crucifer, northern spring peepers are small chorus frogs that are native to the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada. Their southern cousin – the bartramiana subspecies – can be found throughout the southern Gulf Coast of the U.S., from southeastern Texas to northern Florida and southern Georgia.
They get their name because of the chirping sound they make when they reemerge from hibernation every year at the start of spring. According to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, the noise comes from the animal’s vocal sac – it fills with air until it looks like a balloon, “then they let out a ‘peep’ as they release the air. Its call can either be a short ascending whistle or it may be broken into a series of ascending peeps.”
It’s the male spring peepers that make the noise, repeating it about 15 to 25 times per minute as a call for mates. Mating season lasts throughout the spring. Females will lay hundreds of eggs at a time – sometimes as many as 1,000 – which they deposit on twigs and clusters of leaves in shallow water. According to information from New Hampshire PBS, the eggs typically hatch within a week or so and tadpoles become frogs by late summer.
Spring peepers, which hibernate under logs or under loose bark on trees, live in forests and regenerating woodlands, most often near wetlands including swamps, ponds and marshes. The shallow water in which they breed and lay their eggs is typically in the form of temporary vernal pools and other such areas where the eggs can be attached to vegetation.
The nocturnal, insect-eating spring peepers are one of the smallest frogs in Vermont, according to the state’s Fish and Wildlife Department, measuring just one to one-and-a-half inches long. Adult females are usually larger than adult males. They’re often difficult to see in their natural habitat given their various brown hues but can be spotted by the dark markings they typically have on their backs.
These amphibians are equally common in neighboring New Hampshire. There, according to the state’s Department of Fish and Game, they’re sometimes confused with gray treefrogs in the way they look. As large groups of these frogs “peep” together, sometimes (in sound alone), they can be confused with crickets.
Spring peepers are abundant throughout the region’s swamps and ponds. Given their small size and ability to blend in with the colors of its surroundings, they are rarely seen. But native New Englanders recognize their sound immediately; it’s part of the opening sequence for spring.