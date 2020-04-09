When driving down the road on one of the first warm, rainy spring nights, be sure to proceed carefully and watch out for the amphibians crossing the road. Sometimes volunteer crossing guards will be there to help usher the little creatures, but regardless of whether a caring human is there to help, wood frogs and spotted salamanders will be making their way to their spring breeding grounds. Tucked in the woods and often mistaken for common puddles, the salamanders and frogs are traveling toward vernal pools, a key player in the ecosystem and nature’s amphibian nursery.
“A classic, natural vernal pool is a shallow pool in the woods that holds water for part of the year,” said Patti Smith, a naturalist at the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center in Brattleboro. “Trees provide shade to keep the pools from drying up and they are often located at the base of a mountain where there is run off and where the water table is high.”
“It is always a race with the sun for amphibians, because if the pool dries up before they transform into their land stage, then they die,” she continued. “But it is worth the risk because the vernal pools have fewer predators like fish or larger frogs.”
The vernal pool is seemingly unimportant and many times hikers or nature enthusiasts may miss them as they explore forest trails. It can be a depression in the soil where water accumulates, or on a flood plain it can be where a river has flooded and has then been cut off. The water typically comes from spring runoff or rains and must be present for at least two months out of the year (but not for all 12) to be a vernal pool.
One way to differentiate between a vernal pool and a puddle is to peek inside and check for signs of life. In spring, the vernal pools become the forest maternity ward where wood frogs and multiple species of spotted salamanders lay thousands of eggs, and even species including fairy shrimp and fingernail clams are present. On some occasions, Smith noted that vernal pools can be identified by the sounds of the wood frogs.
“The vernal pools are the most important breeding habitat for the salamanders. The pools produce so much life for their small size,” she said. “The wood frogs become food for turkeys, snakes, mink, otters and squirrels. The frogs eat a lot of insects. So, they are eaters as well as eaten.”
Without this key cog in the food web, it would be difficult for the forest ecosystem to remain in balance. This makes the underwhelming appearance of the vernal pools a hazard to their own survival. Inadvertent human interaction can be devastating to the vernal pools. Smith mentioned situations such as off-road trails being located near vernal pools, leading to those out riding not even realizing they are driving through them. Other actions such as logging can deprive the pool of both the shade it needs and the necessary leaf litter.
“It is great to know where these pools are and document them,” Smith said. “In Vermont, there is a group that is finding and documenting. If people know there are vernal pools on their property and document those, that is important, as well, especially if the property later changes hands.”
In New Hampshire, volunteers can register vernal pools by filling out and submitting a form to both the state Fish and Game Department and the local conservation commission.
“I think 20 years ago no one was talking about vernal pools. They are temporary and out in the woods, and you can walk right by and not even notice them, but word is steeping out slowly,” Smith said. “Any kid will find them amazing. Kids find nature amazing and vernal pools are naturally amazing. You can sit down at the edge and be amazed at the amount of life. Then if you space your visits a few days apart, you’ll be amazed at the difference. It’s a forest aquarium where you can watch the development.”
Typically community resources such as the Harris Center for Conservation Education or Smith’s Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center provide in-person resources and programs to learn more about vernal pools. However, many of those programs are suspended temporarily as the region limits personal interactions in public places.
“We do a lot of vernal pool equation in the spring and will try to make that virtual as the season progresses,” Smith said.
For more inforrmation, visit the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center online at beec.org; to learn about getting involved with conservation efforts, visit beec.org/get-involved/conservation-projects/salamanders. The Harris Center for Environmental Education also has information available at harriscenter.org/programs-and-education/citizen-science/vernal-pool-project.