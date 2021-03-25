Nature’s Freshest

There is almost nothing like fresh herbs when you’re cooking a dish… and eating it. Organic, home-grown herbs offer a richness that simply can’t be matched with those in plastic containers or pre-packaged from the supermarket. It’s close, yet sort of far.
Boyfriend, Bill, and I have recently begun growing our own herbs with the help of a DIY organic kit. It came with USDA 100-percent organic, non-GMO seeds for peione parsley, Italian large-leaf basil, coriander cilantro, thyme and broad-leaf sage — and there are more than enough of each type that we’ll be able to continuously grow them.
A couple of weekends ago, with some Fred Astaire tunes (my choice) in the background, we planted all five herbs. Within about a week, we saw thyme sprouting. A few days later, the parsley and cilantro debuted, and then the sage and basil. They’re all sitting on the kitchen windowsill right now, along with dill and rosemary that we’d started just before opening the new kit. But as soon as the weather warms up, we’re going to transfer them outside; out there, they can really thrive. The foods we cook will thrive too.
I’ve already been looking at new recipes to try that call for any of those five herbs. According to numerous online foodies…
Organic basil can be great for lasagna, spaghetti and pesto sauces; organic cilantro… perfect with roasted veggies, salsa verde, shrimp and even steaks; organic parsley is great for things like frittatas, tabbouleh and baked fries; organic sage can really enhance stuffing, potato and squash dishes (essentially most traditional Thanksgiving dishes); organic thyme… great in savory soups and roasted veggies as well as in certain desserts and cakes.
I’m including here a couple of recipes that are now in the queue at my house, waiting for our first organic herb harvest.