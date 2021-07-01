Many years ago, I was driving home from Vermont after a fall camping trip during which we campers drew our water from a unique backroads spring. This community water source on the side of a back road was a large wooden tub situated on a big flat rock. A wooden trough funneled hillside spring water to the tub, which had a short stave on the low side to allow the water to escape. The tub was half full of sand and the water run through it constantly, never going stagnant.
During the trip home from that camping trip my automobile developed a problem with the water pump, which began leaking. The car began overheating. The heat gauge was going into the red. I pulled over and stopped in a roadside pull-off on Route 12 in Westmoreland. And there I discovered the Iron Kettle spring. That spring provided the water to refill the radiator and cool down my ’65 Mustang. I loosened the radiator cap and made it safely home to Massachusetts, where I lived at the time.
Two years ago that tub of flowing water was still there on the side of that road in Chelsea, Vermont. Sadly, it has since disappeared. It was old when I first discovered it in 1968. The iron kettle spring is still there in Westmoreland, although it seems but a trickle of its former self.
Springs have their own mystique. These are places where cold water simply bubbles up out of the earth. Hikers on Mount Monadnock’s popular White Dot Trail encounter the Falcon spring and many stop for a sip or to fill their water bottles from the pipe that taps the mountain.
For many, these community springs are a blessing in times of need. When the well fails from drought or the power goes down for an extended period of time, these are places where a person can fill the jugs and bring home enough water to get by and flush the toilet, bathe, do the dishes and drink, perhaps, after boiling. People in the communities tend to know where they are. There’s one on the side of Route 10 in Swanzey that gets some use. There’s another on the side of Route 101 in Ashburnham, Mass. And many more remain community secrets.
That Route 12 “iron kettle” spring in Westmoreland is one of nine listed on the website www.findaspring.com/tag/nh/ Other local area listed springs include the Harrisville Town Spring, Gilsum’s Badger Spring, and the River Road Spring in New Boston.
Some of these springs are historic. The Harrisville Town Spring, for instance, has an estimated 150-year history that dates back to the water tanks that supplied railroad steam engines in the 1800s, according to the findaspirng website. That spring, which produces clear water at the rate of fifteen to twenty gallons a minute, is located on Skatutakee Road. It is not maintained by the town and like all springs, water quality is not assured.
Gilsum’s Badger Spring is on the side of the road just south of the Badger Company headquarters on Route 10.
The River Road Spring in New Boston is on a pull-off on Route 13 about a mile north of the village.
There are also many lesser-known places that provide water on a regular basis. I’ve encountered some in my outdoor pursuits that would be popular if they were not so inaccessible. Natural springs are a godsend for backpackers who hike places like the Appalachian Trail. Water is too heavy to carry large quantities, but filters and boiling to prevent ailments like “beaver fever,” are sufficient to keep the backpacker safely hydrated.