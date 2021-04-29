In 2013 when my mother-in-law was cleaning out her home she gave away a lot of items to my husband and I. Among many things, my father-in-law, Everett Delworth’s “My Scrapbook of STARS”. At the time, I really didn’t pay much attention to it, but last month I picked it up and found simple joy close by waiting patiently on a shelf.
Everett was born in 1928, just a year before the stock market crash of 1929 and the beginning of The Great Depression which pushed on through 1939. He was born into an era of difficult times for most. I was certainly curious how this scrapbook came to be and began my search. I found there was a paper product company in Easton, Pennsylvania at that time known as The Public Cup Vending Co. that sold “Health Kups”. During this time, there was a flu epidemic and the public had great concern of the spread of germs. The company decided to change their name to The Individual Drinking Cup Co. and began marketing their ice cream product in a 3 oz paper cup for 5 cents. The founder of the company, Hugh Moore, wanted a new name for the ice cream product. It is said that one day while he was climbing the stairs of the office building in NY where the cups were produced, he saw the name “Dixie Dolls” on a door. It was the Alfred Schindler’s Doll Company. The name “Dixie” struck a cord with Mr. Moore and became the new name for their ice cream cups. In 1930, the company began a marketing premium program for children. By collecting Dixie lids from their ice cream purchase, the children would receive a picture of a Circus character on the inside lid. This was followed up by a very successful radio show every Friday night called the “Dixie Circus” which brought the Dixie Cup into most everyone’s home. It wasn’t long before the Dixie Cup became a household and iconic name. After the Circus characters came the Hollywood Stars, sports personalities and then in the 1940’s, scenes of our armed forces in action in support of the war efforts.
The depression years must have been very difficult and an unimaginable time to find any kind of joy or excitement. Ice Cream and the movies must have been an indulgence for those that could afford them. It was in 1933, as a marketing tactic to increase sales, The Dixie Cup Co. approached MGM studios requesting to use photos of Hollywood movie stars for the inside lid of the Dixie Cup and they agreed. The lids imprinted with the movie star photos soon became collectibles with children and perhaps adults too everywhere which led to the company’s next marketing sensation. They began giving out a cardboard cover imprinted with “My Scrapbook of STARS” and encouraged more ice cream sales by offering to fill it with 8x10 color photos of Hollywood Stars. In exchange for sending in 12 used Dixie Cup lids, you could choose the Star of your choice. On the back of each full color movie Star picture were black and white photos of the same Star in movie clips they had stared in and a brief story about their life and how they got their start in the movie business.
And so must have began Everett’s, like so many other young boys and girls, prized collection of My Scrapbook of STARS and what is known today as “The Dixie Cup Premium Movie and Cowboy Stars of 1930 to1940”. What fun it must have been for a young child in the 1930’s to look forward to an ice cream and what Movie Star they might find under the Dixie Cup cover!
As a young boy, Everett lived in Lyndon Center, Vermont with his parents who worked long hours as farmers. I imagine he bought his Dixie Cup ice cream at the local general store. This scrapbook must have meant a lot to Everett as it never left his possession. It survived the years that he left home to serve in the U.S. Navy at age 18 in 1946, through 3 marriages, raising children, moving to various locations and beyond his passing in 2010.
Three Mesquiteers; Rufe Davis, Bob Steele, Tom Tyler. “Step right up, folks, and call us by our film names, ‘Stony’, ‘Tucson’ and ‘Lullaby’ – in that order!
Susan Hayward; “Do you believe in coincidences? I do! Because they figured throughout my life! First: - at school, in a commercial art design contest, someone spilled water on my design. It looked so grand, I embellished it a bit, and won! With the $75 prize, I traveled from my home in Brooklyn – to New York! - enrolled in dramatic school!
“Smiley” Burnette; “It all started when he was nine. Smiley, a rotund youngster, played a musical saw at a benefit, drew applause, and forthwith, he was in show business! Starting with saw, clarinet, guitar and a set of bells, Smiley swapped until he was proficient at 52 instruments! Then, while performing as a one-man radio staff on a hundred-watter, Gene Autry wired him a WLS radio offer. Later in Hollywood, Smiley was found perfect fodder for the cameras!
Everett’s My Scrapbook of STARS has 32 colored 8x10 photos from the 1930’s-1940’s and includes:
1. Susan Hayward
2. Dorothy Lamour
3. Sonja Henie
4. Veronica Lake
5. Jane Withers
6. Tyrone Power
7. Ray Millard
8. Don Ameche
9. Gary Cooper
10. Jackie Cooper
11. Jackie Moran
12. John Payne
13. Bob Hope
14. Penny Singleton
15. Arthur Lake
16. Paullette Goddard
17. Three Mesquiteers
18. The Mesquiteers Portrait
19. Charles Starrett
20. Charles Starrett
and his Horse
21. Johnny Mack Brown
22. Bill Boyd
23. Tim Holt
24. Roy Rogers
25. Buck Jones
26. Bob Steele
27. ‘Smiley’ Burnette
28. Bill Elliott &
Tex Ritter
29. The Rough Riders
30. Range Busters
31. George O’Brien
32. Don Red Barry