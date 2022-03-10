My Kind of Camping…

This past week partner, Joe, and I traveled with our frequent travel companion to Punta Gorda, Florida. Oh, was it nice to escape the winter cold! Palm trees, temperatures in the low 80s, we visited a bird sanctuary, went to various beaches, ate some great food and even got to see dolphins frolicking in the Gulf. We had an early evening flight home on Friday so we spent the day in Fort Myers… a city we’ve visited and enjoyed a few times before. Since we didn’t want to get all salt laden by visiting another beach, we decided to go visit the Edison and Ford Winter Estates.
My intent was to look at the gardens and grounds of the grand old houses I’d conjured in my mind. I’m not a huge fan of spending hours inside a museum, walking from case to case viewing artifacts. I was in luck here because the estates were spread over a large spread of riverside acreage and the whole experience was fascinating. Not grand estates like one would see on the mansion tour in Newport, Rhode Island, these were Thomas Edison and Henry Ford’s winter escapes so they felt much more like well-appointed camp cottages. Deep wrap-around porches with French doors spread along both sides of the houses allowed wonderful cross-breezes in the pre-air conditioning era. The grounds were indeed beautiful but not loaded with statuary and clipped hedges. A rose garden that Edison’s wife, Mina, spoke of in her letters to her mother. Many varieties of palms and tropical plants brought in from far flung destinations were dotted around the grounds. The brilliant Edison had created a private retreat that he also shared with Henry Ford and his wife and frequent visitors Harvey Firestone and John Burroughs and their families. It was a communal space in a created tropics and I imagined the fun they all must have had here in the early 1900s.
There was an actual museum as well as Edison’s actual laboratory at the compound and I found myself immersed in all the cool old stuff. Beautiful phonographs through the years, light bulbs of course, elaborate electric light fixtures and so on. His good buddy, Henry Ford, who invented the Model T, outfitted several of his early vehicles so that he, Edison, Firestone and conservationist Burroughs could go on some rather extensive first examples of “glamping,” elaborately outfitted camping expeditions. Both Edison and Ford were huge marketers of all their products and these trips to the Adirondacks and other northeast wilderness locations involved an entourage of staff and lots of opportunities for the press. This close group of four men were called The Vagabonds and these trips left them wanting nothing. This one particular Ford camp truck had a galvanized truck bed that was essentially a big box that on one end held drinking water, complete with spigot and a series of wooden drawers and a cookstove on the other that their chef could prepare delicious meals with while they were out roughing it. There were several of these trips up into the 1920s when they finally had to end the adventure because the publicity around each one of them grew to be too much, virtually paralyzing them by the masses that would descend upon them. Perhaps just desserts for these good old boys since they refused to allow their wives, or any women accompany them. Another letter Mina Edison wrote described how she wished her husband’s first thoughts were of her and not his scallywag ways with his comrades.
Mina’s tone in this letter was defiant, however, and she vowed to the other women that they, too, would go on their own adventures to the exclusion of the men. She persisted though and eventually was reluctantly allowed to join.
A fascinating day at the estates it was. I didn’t realize that Edison also put a lot of effort into trying to cultivate plants that had latex sap, like the tropical rubber tree. Rubber was such an important commodity for the rapidly growing country and, being the smart man that he was, he knew his friends Henry and Firestone depended on the ability to source the precious material.