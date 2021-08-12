BRATTLEBORO—The last time Brattleboro couple Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy performed as part of the Music Under the Stars series at Retreat Farm, the audience had to run to the barn for cover from a torrential downpour. Last year, they were unable to be in the lineup because the events calendar had emptied due to the pandemic. This year, the duo, playing this Saturday, Aug. 14 at the venue, are ready to create a different ending to the evening.
The series, in its third year, is in support of Retreat Farm and also of the Brattleboro Music Center, where Murphy is a faculty member and artistic director for the Center’s Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival, which he founded in 2008.
In fact, a group of his students were at that stormy concert two years ago, and together they salvaged the set list.
“We ended up playing a bunch of fiddle tunes with students and we sang songs,” said Murphy. “It was kind of exciting and beautiful and amazing, all while this incredible storm was raging outside.”
Fiddle player Tracy and guitarist, pianist, piano and foot percussionist Murphy have seen their share of such events having years of playing together and touring across the U.S., Canada and in Europe.
They were two thirds of the popular Vermont trio, Nightingale and are veterans of several other bands including Childsplay and Assembly (Murphy) and Wild Asparagus (Tracy). They can be heard on recordings of all these bands and many others, and they have also done their own solo recordings. They also appear together as part of the Hanneke Cassel Trio.
They perform traditional music from Newfoundland, Quebec, Ireland, and France. This music is represented in their duo recording, “Golden,” released in early 2020. Their repertoire also includes Keith’s original compositions (many of which are included in the Black Isle Music tune collection).
Both have a long history with traditional music: Tracy’s grandparents were active in the dance scene around Boston in the 1930’s and were involved in the early years of the New England Folk Festival Association. Tracy herself began playing for contra dancing in Maine and later, she studied Irish fiddling styles and French Canadian fiddling. She has performed for dance events and concerts in about 40 states across the US, as well as Canada and Europe and is a popular fiddle teacher at summer music camps.
A native of Newfoundland, Murphy’s traditional song repertoire is based in Eastern Canada and Quebec as well as his current home in Vermont.
“Traditional music is more a part of popular culture in Newfoundland,” said Murphy.
Contra dancing, he went on, evolved from English, Irish and Scottish dance forms.
“It’s completely its own thing, clearly rooted in all other traditions,” he said. “It has been a very strong influence for both me and Becky. The way we approached playing these traditions, even though we’re passionate about traditional French and Irish music in their pure form, the contra dance scene opened things up for us in terms of readiness to pull and blend those traditions together.”
Foot percussion, usually done wearing thin leather-soled shoes on a piece of plywood, is a feature of traditional music.
“If you see fiddle players from different traditions, almost all will tap their feet in distinctive ways,” said Murphy. “In Quebec, it evolved to higher level and became an important part of the music. Almost every person who does it has a slightly different sound.”
When the pandemic hit and the couple’s live performances were cancelled, they had just released a recording and had CD release concerts planned around the country.
“One of the first things we did was scramble to recreate those concerts online,” said Murphy. “It’s something we hadn’t done at all; we didn’t even have a Facebook account. It was a huge learning curve.”
In addition to doing some livestreamed performances, the pair also started running their BMC classes on Zoom and Tracy moved her private lessons online, thus gaining more students from all over the country who hadn’t been accessible pre-pandemic.
“(BMC) is a fantastic organization to work with; they are a huge part of our musical lives,” said Murphy.
During the pandemic, the pair also worked on upgrading equipment in their home recording studio. Tracy is working on a recording project there; and Murphy is working on a recording engineering project.
For the Music Under the Stars event, the pair invited some of their close musician friends to share the stage with them.
“There have been a series of guest appearances; musical collaborators jumping up to play with us, our music in the repertoire over the years,” said Murphy. “It wasn’t part of the initial plan.”
While they have lots of friends to join them this weekend, they play as a duo more.
“All our repertoire is very organic,” said Murphy. “It’s a seamless kind of sharing the stage.”
The program will include, of course, a lot of traditional French Canadian and Irish music - as well as a lot of Tracy and Murphy’s compositions rooted in those traditions and others.
“We will do a bunch of instrumental music along those lines; some of our favorite chorus songs,” said Murphy. “We’re inviting audiences to join us throughout the program.”
Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy will perform this Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Music Under the Stars series at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro.
Music Under the Stars, in its third year, is a free community event to support Retreat Farm and the Brattleboro Music Center. Donations are welcome in support of Retreat Farm and the Brattleboro Music Center, and to help offset event costs. Food and beverages are available for purchase separately. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.retreatfarm.org/events.