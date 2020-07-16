Music in the Park returns to Peterborough
Peterborough’s Depot Park is ripe with tunes — and safety precautions — right now, with the annual Music in the Park series.
The outdoor series gives the region a way to relax and celebrate summertime at Depot Park, where the Contoocook and Nubanusit rivers converge. It kicked off July 10 with a performance by Boston-based Los Sugar Kings and will feature different musicians in genres including jazz, blues and rock every Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. through Aug. 14.
Next up on July 17 is ISHNA. Formed in Dublin, Ireland, by tenor Ciaran Nagle and violinist/vocalist Tara Novak, the group has toured the world; it’s now based locally in Peterborough. ISHNA will perform traditional Irish music, along with world music and songs.
On July 24, the Boston-based Taylor O’Donnell Quartet will feature O’Donnell’s exploratory vocal timbre and texture in her musical stylings. She uses her roots in R&B, folk, jazz, rock and classical music training to communicate musical dialogue. An educator and conductor, she is an associate professor of voice at Berklee College of Music, and on the Artist faculty in jazz/contemporary voice at the University of Southern Maine. O’Donnell has appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show working with producer David Foster; performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City; worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Rudy Perez; has sung background vocals for singer-songwriter Ben Folds; and was the 2020 New Year’s Eve guest artist for the Portsmouth Symphony.
The Tim Foolery Band will take the stage on July 31. This high-energy, nine-piece band is comprised of schooled jazz and classic musicians showcasing Motown, ballads, funk and lots of jazz.
On Aug. 7, concertgoers will enjoy the David Thorne Scott Quartet. Well known in the Boston jazz scene, the group mixes and matches elements of jazz and Americana — from Cole Porter and Harold Arlen to John Denver and Townes Van Zandt. Scott has sung with the Boston Pops, the Capital Jazz Orchestra, the New England Wind Symphony, the Melrose Symphony, the Bill Elliott Swing Orchestra and the Thinkin’ Big Band. Currently, he is a professor at Berklee College of Music, where he teaches voice, improvisation, ensembles and vocal arranging.
Music in the Park rounds out on Aug. 14 with Ball in the House, a Boston-based R&B/soul/pop acappella group. With five distinct voices, the group features music that engages audiences in singing, dancing and even beatboxing.
The outdoor concerts are free and open to the public, as is parking on and around Grove Street. All ages are welcome; pets are also welcome but must be on a leash.
Music in the Park is sponsored by Twelve Pine, Bellows-Nichols Insurance, Depot Square, GFA Credit Union, Catlin Architecture and Bar Harbor Bank.
For more information, visit musicindepotpark.com, or contact Pelagia Vincent at pelagiavincent@earthlink.net or (603) 547-8323.