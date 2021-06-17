It’s well-documented that music can have powerful impacts on our lives, starting from birth.
Researchers at Beth Israel Medical Center’s Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine have shown that lullabies may soothe pre-term babies and their parents, and even improve the infants’ sleeping and eating patterns, while decreasing parents’ stress. The scientists played devices that mimic the sounds of the womb; and a drum-like instrument used to simulate heartbeat rhythms.
It doesn’t take a research scientist to understand how music improves our physical, mental and emotional health—we’ve experienced all these benefits when we put on our favorite playlist.
But many of us may not fully comprehend how far-reaching and complex the effects of music are on us as humans.
Dr. Daniel Carberg, tenor, is an internationally-renowned performer and teacher with noted appearances throughout North America and Europe. He is an associate professor of music at Keene State College with strong roots in classical and early music, including medieval/renaissance music and baroque opera.
“At the very base, it made me feel something,” he said of his earliest experiences with music. “I found that very inspiring, healing and motivating—it’s why I wanted a career in music, to inspire others to have the same experiences I had.”
He first became interested in medieval music when he listened to a singer chanting inside the towering walls of a cathedral.
“I had never heard anything like it—it opened the door for me,” he said.
When he began his doctoral studies in early music vocal performance in the mid-90s, he met five other men with whom he started The Concord Ensemble, an a cappella group. His time with the group launched his career and led to an international tour with them.
“We each contributed our own line—we knew when to pull back and when to soar—it was all about community and creating something at a high level. I just remember how it made me feel.”
Researchers believe one of the most important functions of music is to create a feeling of cohesion. Think of the ways it connects us: singing the national anthem together at sporting events; sing protest songs during marches; and singing hymns at houses of worship, to name a few.
In school, Carberg pointed out, students who are ostracized as outcasts flock to the band and choral rooms.
“They won’t be judged; they’ll be comfortable with their peers making music together,” he said.
As far as the physiological benefits of music, vast research has been conducted and continues to grow in that area.
For one, it can help your heart health. Listening to music you love that makes you move can alter your breath rate, your heart rate, and your blood pressure, depending on the music’s intensity and tempo.
There are many more benefits of music, nearly too many to list.
There is a growing number of music therapists and psychologists who are investigating the use of music in medicine as a method to enhance quality of life and promote recovery.
Music can lead to better learning. Scientists know that listening to music engages your brain because they can see the active areas light up in MRI scans. Music also has a positive effect on your ability to memorize and perform simple processing tasks like matching numbers to geometrical shapes. This is known as the “Mozart effect” based on a 1993 study designed to show childhood exposure to classical music has a beneficial effect on mental development.
Research from the Mayo Clinic shows music has been found to slow cognitive decline, helping people with mild or moderate dementia remember episodes from their lives.
Neurological researchers have found that listening to music triggers the release of several neurochemicals that play a role in brain function and mental health, including dopamine, a chemical associated with pleasure and “reward” centers; stress hormones like cortisol; serotonin and other hormones related to immunity; and oxytocin, a chemical that fosters the ability to connect to others.
One of the most common uses of music with which we are probably all familiar is to help regulate our emotions. It can help lower anxiety, especially when the music is blended with nature sounds. A meta-analysis of 400 studies found that listening to music can be more effective than prescription drugs in reducing anxiety before surgery.
A 2017 research review concluded that listening to music, particularly classical combined with jazz, had a positive effect on depression symptoms, especially when there were several listening sessions conducted by board-certified music therapists.
The same research review found that drum circles also had above-average benefits for people dealing with depression.
As part of our everyday lives, Carberg believes music plays the role of helping us stay forever young.
“I think a lot of us go back to that music we first listened to and listen to it the rest of our lives,” he said. “It connects us with that part of our (younger) selves when we felt free and could do anything. Those times when we felt something—when our emotions were the strongest and we were finding out who we are.”