Mush! Mush!

On a winter morning when Terry Mosier, the kennel manager and a musher at Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel in Jefferson, goes out at sunrise to start the day’s work with the dogs, he is always wowed by the view of the sun coming up over the Presidential Range in the White Mountains. As his day continues and then slips by one after another, Mosier is equally as enchanted as he watches the growth of the individual dogs at the kennel, such as a little Siberian Husky named Snow White. Like many of the canines at Muddy Paw, Snow White is a rescue (or second chance) dog.“I have seen Snow White make a huge transition,” Mosier said. “She’s been coming out and opening up and it has really been a huge thing that has hit the heart strings, knowing how scared and timid she once was.”
Muddy Paw is home to 75 animals, and the staff say they are devoted to caring for and growing the potential of each and every one. Some dogs come to Muddy Paw because they didn’t have quite all it takes to run on a top-notch sled dog competition team, while others come from teams or owners that had to downsize. Still others, unfortunately, arrive from adverse conditions. It is Mosier’s understanding of his boss that kennel owner Neil Beaulieu’s big heart constantly has him finding ways to help sled dogs in need.
“Many of the dogs we work with are Alaskan Huskies, which is really a nice way of saying they are a mutt,” Mosier said. “Typical sled dogs are Siberian Husky or Malamutes and used to have the role of getting supplies to remote areas before technology, like snowmobiles, took over that role. Eventually, breeders realized that those dogs were big and furry and could overheat, so they brought in shorter-coat dogs and mixed the breeds. That is what I understand this breed to be.”
When the dogs arrive, the first order of business is to address diet and veterinarian care. With the animal’s health affirmed, the next step is to get them out doing what they are meant to do and put them where they are happiest: out running on the trails.
“A big part of being a dog is to instinctively run in packs. That part comes naturally. But not all of them are used to being on a line, with a collar attached to the line and a harness,” Mosier said. “If they came from a sledding background, then we can put them on the line and see what their strengths and weaknesses are. With younger dogs, at about a year is when to put a harness on and let them pull.”
“Once they get on a line, we put them in the middle of the pack, which is a more neutral position,” Mosier added. “The lead dogs have more of a mental focus and will bravely go where you want them to go. Then we put them next to a seasoned dog so we can see how they run next to another dog, and during this, the musher is still detecting strengths.”
The order of the sled dogs is a question Muddy Paw answers a lot. Mosier likes to use an analogy with humans where the lead dogs are those in the job force that want responsibility and to be leaders. The middle dogs are those who are happy to do their work and head home when the day is done and those closest to the sled are often the ones with the most strength to do the heavy lifting (or in this case, pulling) for the team.
“I think what [our guests] like the most is to see the dogs in action. Many come and are not sure about dog sledding, but it blows their mind to see the dogs all amped up and jumping around and barking as soon as they see the harnesses come out,” Mosier said. “Once they are on the trail, they are quiet and doing what they love. People are blown away by how much the dogs enjoy it and seeing them run and loving it!”
Anyone over the age of two who is up for an outdoor adventure and able to stomach a bit of cold is welcome to try sledding with Muddy Paw Kennel. Once out on the trail, guests have had many magical moments, according to Mosier. Some of his most memorable tours have included a family with a fear of dogs that came in hopes of getting over that phobia, and were able to do so with gradually increased interaction with the gentle pooches at Muddy Paw. Another woman was 93 years old and on her bucket list was a dog sled ride. About her tour Mosier said, “It was so nice to do that for her and see how joyful of an experience it was.”
For more information about year-round dog sled rides, visit dogslednh.com or facebook.com/muddypawsleddogkennel.