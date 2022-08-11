Munsonville Store Celebration

You can take away the local country store, but you can’t take away community spirit.
Those who remember—and others who don’t but want to hear all about it—are welcome to celebrate an institution known as the Granite Lake Store at Munsonville Market Day this Saturday at the Chapel-by-the-Lake.
Planning committee chair Jen Pepin, who moved to Munsonville in 2018, heard the event was in the works and wanted to be involved.
The store, right on the lake in the heart of town along “old Route 9,” was a convenience store but more importantly, a gathering place for people to talk about local and global events. Opened by Oliver Stone in 1816 as a place for mill workers to purchase supplies, it also came to include a post office 20 years later and increased foot traffic.
Located on the increasingly busy route between Keene and Concord, the store was a useful stopping point, especially in the 20th century with the introduction of gas pumps. Eventually it became a place for summer renters to buy groceries, fishing supplies and ice cream. The store went through many aesthetic changes over the years as it passed from owner to owner, most notably Red Sox pitcher Joe Dobson in the 1950s. A five-alarm fire caused by an overheated ballast in a fluorescent lamp and spread to some kerosene containers ended its run in 1989, when it shut down for good.
After the fire, John and Anne Cucchi purchased the home that remained standing and have collected and preserved the store’s history: writings, memorabilia, photos and interviews will be material for a film about the store.
“The store was a uniting force in this little community,” said Pepin. “The school bus would drop kids off there and they would buy penny candy. People have stories and they just take off with them remembering in a group. Everyone is just craving that sense of community the store provided.”
That feel will be created as part of the “store-for-a-day” celebration.
From 9 a.m. to noon, local vendors of crafts, produce and Nelson products will host an outdoor farmer’s market with live music featuring vegetables, berries, honey, flowers, baked goods, locally made artwork, crocheted items and photographs. Indoors will be set up like a country store with a post office, vintage penny candy booth and coffee shop area to gather and reminisce.
At 10 a.m., Alan Rumrill with the Historical Society of Cheshire County will give a presentation about the store; followed at 11 a.m. by a “pop-up museum” area with an Antique Roadshow format that will allow locals to get appraisals or inquire about the history of antiques and artifacts they may have in their families or would like to know more about.
A historical timeline of the 173 years the store was in business will be on display and will include the postmasters who worked there and the topics of the day they would have talked about.
Pepin has heard from several people to which the store played a part in their lives whom she said are very excited about the event: one who could not attend even sent a donation.
“This took on a life of its own,” she said. “Everyone is so excited and has been talking about the store. There are so many connections to it; you just need the impetus.”
Munsonville Market Day will be this Saturday, August 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chapel-by-the-Lake, 529 Granite Lake Road in Nelson. Contact Pepin at 603-283-8634 or JLPEP3@gmail.com for more details.
