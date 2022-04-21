Mother Earth: the Greatest Recycler

Thinking back to my 1970s childhood, I remember many a weekend afternoon spent alongside my Dad and occasionally my Mom on searches for old cellar holes. They were avid old bottle collectors and would scout out old farmstead sites from yesteryear where, for the most part, there was no evidence a house had once stood. Typically, in a wooded area, just the remnants of the stone foundation could be found under the leaves. Trees grew in the middle of what was once perhaps a family home.
Usually, my Dad would then look for an embankment somewhere within an easy walk of the house site where he’d predict the home’s dumping ground would have been. In the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a common practice for a rural homestead to have a spot on the property where residents threw away their garbage. Again, to the naked eye, there was nothing discernable to be found. My Dad would scratch around a bit through the leaves with a short-handled potato digger and look for signs. Bits of rusted metal, broken glass, maybe something more substantial like the remnants of an old farm tool. If there was evidence of any of these elements, earnest digging with the claw of the digger would commence.
I’d guess families from yesteryear probably produced far less waste than we do today. This was before plastics were used for virtually every consumable imaginable. Still, there was garbage of course. Mother Earth, however, reclaims what comes from her. Looking back, this was a fascinating hobby of my parents. It kind of framed them as being amateur archaeologists in a sense. They’d find old wine and liquor bottles, curious medicinal bottles, broken porcelain dolls and old iron toys. At the time all of this was cast off, there surely was a lot more volume to the “dump” as my parents always referred to these places. Mother Earth had reclaimed probably 80% of it, though.
As gardeners, we’re familiar with this process of things breaking down and decaying. It’s what our compost piles are all about. From leaves and spoiled produce to ash from our wood stoves and clippings from our lawn. It all breaks down… this unwanted material. And then, over time, it becomes exponentially more valuable as rich, organic soil, eventually being the foundation to start the whole process over again.
Plastics aside, since, as we all know, they’re a whole other matter way beyond the scope of this little article… there is an in-between phase of many once-useful objects that we are now ready to dispose of. From windows being replaced in a home to leaking buckets and garden tools whose handles have rotted off, it’s fun to think of new ways to use stuff in our gardens and landscapes that saves items from going to the landfill. That said, I’m not of the mind to use old tires as flower beds or plant tulips in a cast-off toilet but I do say kudos to anyone who decides to. The item is being re-used!
Aside from the recycling nature of my compost pile, I’ll use plant pots over and over again. Both clay and plastic pots. Those handles from garden tools are usually hardwood. Even though the business end became so punky your round pointed shovel blade decided to separate from it, it’s still useful as a garden stake. Recently, I took a shorter old wooden handle and screwed a hook into the best end to use to reach my bird feeder under the eaves. There’s always a use for old unwanted concrete blocks and pavers… whether as a foundation for a raised planter or edging on a bed.
I did a search for other recycling ideas gardeners use and there’s a ton of them out there. The University of Florida’s IAF Extension had some good ones in “Recycling in the Garden.” Like what my friend Bruce from Westmoreland did with old carpeting. It’s a great weed deterrent under a gravel path. It can also be used simply to kill existing vegetation where you’d like to put a future garden bed. No need to purchase black landscape fabric. Here’s one that I’ve done many times with old, dried leaves… Instead of leaves, put Styrofoam peanuts in the base of large planters to make them lighter to move and save on potting soil. That’s a good one! Plastic bottles and containers with the bottom cut out make great garden cloches to protect young seedlings when there’s a danger of an overnight frost. Just remember to remove them in the morning to avoid overheating them once the sun comes out.
Collecting rainwater is an obvious one that dryer portions of the country are much better at than we are here in New England with its plentiful source of H2O. Here’s another good one: Vinyl mini blinds. I can’t tell you how many sets of these I’ve thrown out over the years. Cut into 6 or 8” strips, they make great plant tags! Clever! Of course, one set chopped up would probably last you a lifetime but, still…
At springpowerandgas.us, their “10 Tips for Gardening with Recycled Materials” had a couple cool ones I’d never heard of. Not sure if I’d employ them but pretty crafty nonetheless. Rubber boots and shoes make great planters. With a few drainage holes punched in the bottom and filled with dirt, you could even hang them from a fence and have a cascade of tomatoes, petunias or cukes! Now that’s being a conscientious consumer! I’m not sure if I’m quite there yet but you never know.