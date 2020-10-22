Calling all ghouls, witches and vampires… Halloween is right around the corner. But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s holiday is sure to look a bit different than years past. So, if you’re trading in costume parties and trick or treating for an at-home Halloween this year, you may be looking for ways to make the day feel extra festive. Here are a few easy DIY ideas to turn your home into a spooky playground for kids and adults alike this October.
Magical floating candles
Whether you’re a fan of Harry Potter or not, these mesmerizing floating candles are sure to add a spooky ambiance to any homemade haunted house. For this DIY project, you’ll need cardboard toilet paper and paper towel rolls, a glue gun, white paint, fishing wire and battery-operated tea lights.
Paint the cardboard rolls using a white spray paint of your choice. Then, use the glue gun around the top edge of the roll to create the effect of dripping wax. Once your paint and “wax” have dried, make a small hole near the top end of the roll and poke through to the other side, creating two holes. Thread your fishing wire through the holes, balance your tea light on the wire and hang your homemade candle from the ceiling. It will appear as if your haunting Halloween candles are suspended in mid-air by the power of magic.
Scary silhouettes
For a fun DIY decoration that will wow your ghoulish guests as well as passersby, try out these spooky silhouettes… On black sheet paper, trace the life-sized outline of your favorite Halloween character — maybe a witch, zombie, goblin or black cat — using a white chalk pencil. Don’t be afraid to get creative with extra touches, such as cauldrons, jack o’lanterns and even scarier items like a chainsaw or an axe. Cut the outlines with scissors and affix them to your windows or paper blinds. At night, the light from inside your house will create striking, haunting silhouettes visible from outside.
Icky autopsy
Halloween would be incomplete without a good scare, and this fun activity is likely to give your little ones the creeps. Set up a table with a “body” made from stuffed clothing. Cover the body with a sheet, which you can decorate with fake blood stains to up the scare factor. Under the sheet, place bowls filled with cold noodles, peeled grapes and gelatin. If they’re brave enough, the kids can stick their hands into the bowls to feel the brains, eyeballs and guts. Make the experience even spookier by dressing up in scrubs or a doctor’s coat and explaining how the unfortunate soul died.
Spooky giant spiders
These creepy crawly decorations will look great inside or outside. This craft requires foam balls, black paint, black pipe cleaners, black glitter, a hot glue gun and wooden rounds.
First, you’ll paint a large- or medium-sized foam ball with black paint and add some black glitter while the paint is still wet. Once dry, attach the painted foam ball to your wooden round using the hot glue gun. Then attach two (or more) small white foam balls to the black foam ball with toothpicks; add a small black circle in the center with paint or permanent marker to form the spider’s eyes. Finally, twist together two black pipe cleaners for each leg and stick them into the black foam ball. Now your eight-legged creature is ready to hang on the wall, ceiling or front door, perhaps with some stretchy cotton spider web to complete the scene.
Don’t be afraid to get spooky. Afterall, it is the scariest time of year!