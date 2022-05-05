Monkey Sea, Monkey Do

It’s almost May 16, and you know what that means, right? It’s time to celebrate National Sea-Monkey Day!
If you’re on the hunt for a new best friend with a cool name and an easy daily routine, look no further than the longtime curiosity and retro-hip Sea-Monkey. Children of the ‘60s or ‘70s will know exactly what I’m talking about, but for those of you who are a tad bit younger, here’s a brief background on these fascinating creatures and how they swam their way to cultural icon status.
Sea-Monkeys rose to fame through promotion in children’s comic books following their invention by Harold von Braunhut in 1957, who saw some brine shrimp in a tank at a pet store as more than fish food. First marketed under the name “Instant Life” as a means to educate children about nature, the name was changed to Sea-Monkeys in 1962 when von Braunhut saw an opportunity to rebrand based on the fun appearance of the curvy brine shrimp bodies.
Through the product, Von Braunhut had devised a way to suspend and reanimate life, truly a unique feat for the time, by preserving the brine shrimp eggs. This brine shrimp breed is a hybridization known by most today as Artemia NYOS (named for the New York Oceanic Society where they were made in a lab) that goes through cryptobiosis, a lifeless condition which allows their survival.
Touted still today on their website as “The World’s Only Instant Pets,” a Sea-Monkey colony is sold in a kit and comes to life through a multi-step process that starts by adding the contents of a “Water Purifier” packet to the water tank. The purifier is a mixture of salt, water conditioner, and brine shrimp eggs. In about 24 hours, add the packet of “Instant Live Eggs,” which is more eggs mixed with yeast, borax, soda, salt, and some food. This addition makes the Sea-Monkeys from the first packet hatch.
The eggs hatch ideally in temperatures from 75–81 degrees Fahrenheit. Every week, a “Growth Food” packet of yeast and spirulina is added to feed your Sea-Monkeys, which can live for up to a year (some have reportedly lived to five years) and grow to about a half-inch in length. Sea-Monkey owners can also buy supplemental food, toys, and accessories from the company website, more gimmicks than necessities to life.
Check out a few more fun facts about Sea-Monkeys that you may not know!
During its lifespan, a Sea-Monkey will start with one eye and end with three.
Sea-Monkeys reproduce sexually and asexually, with the female identifiable by an egg sac that will continue to develop and hatch even if she dies.
Sea-Monkeys are light reactive and will move, jump, or swim in circles in response to a flashlight in the dark.
Astronaut John Glenn brought 400 million Sea-Monkey eggs to space on Oct. 29, 1996. They returned to Earth after nine days and hatched eight weeks later.
There is a competing brand of instant-pet brine shrimp known as Aqua Dragons (aquadragons.net). Not to be outdone, Aqua Dragons have also traveled to near-space on a non-manned meteorological balloon, thanks to funding raised through a 2017 Kickstarter campaign by the company.
Sea-Monkeys are not harmful and can’t survive outside of water. They are also edible, though it is not recommended.
Male Sea-Monkeys have long arms and will fight over females, but if one dies the winner must remain attached to the corpse for the rest of its life and is then unable to mate anyway.
One of the first products directly marketed to children, the Sea-Monkey ads were illustrated by Joe Orlando, who later became vice-president of DC Comics and associate publisher of “Mad Magazine.” The human-like Sea-Monkey characters in the ads looked nothing like actual Sea-Monkeys and the fantasy underwater creatures they were drawn to resemble were sadly an early lesson in false advertising for many kids.
A live-action television series was developed in 1992 called “The Amazing Live Sea-Monkeys.” It was the brainchild of comedian Howie Mandell and revolved around three Sea-Monkeys who were enlarged to human size by a professor played by Mandel. It lasted a mere 11 episodes.
To learn more or purchase your own Sea-Monkey friends, visit sea-monkeys.com.