The lineup is different each year, but as the Monadnock International Film Festival enters its second decade, one thing remains constant: it tells the stories of what’s happening right now.
The 10th annual festival—also known as MONIFF—opens next Friday, Sept. 23.
This year’s event follows a hybrid format. Audiences can attend in-person screenings at SHOWROOM, a Colonial Performing Arts Center venue in downtown Keene, through Sunday, Sept. 25.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, filmgoers can also watch virtual in-home screenings via the Festival’s streaming platform through Oct. 6.
Last year’s festival offered mostly in-person screenings and events (in 2020 the festival was completely virtual) and at two venues, including one in Peterborough. This year’s in-person screenings are all at SHOWROOM.
This year marks the first in which the in-person screenings and virtual showings are two events.
“By separating the two it’s giving folks the chance to choose one or the other, or both,” said Deirdre Fitzgerald, MONIFF board chair. “We’re leaning into what is the new way to bring film festivals to audiences post-pandemic.”
This year’s program includes more than 35 feature films and 30 shorts and showcases cinema from countries including France, Denmark, Taiwan, United Kingdom, India, Ukraine, Senegal, United States, and Ireland.
SHOWROOM will host 13 titles and three shorts blocks, including a free open-to-the-public hour-long family-friendly shorts block for ages 7 and up (pre-registration on the website is required). That block is curated by the New York International Children’s Film Festival
As always, the festival is designed to “celebrate our world’s diversity through independent films that educate, enrich, and engage audiences.”
“This year’s films showcase the important work being done by individuals, communities, and businesses to recognize, define, and embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Fitzgerald. “Climate remains an ongoing issue, as well as stories about family, love, acceptance, rural living, equality, society, and culture.”
A screening of Cannes Film Festival winner “Murina” opens the festival. The story follows 17-year-old Julija, who spends her days diving for eel with her domineering father and dreaming of an escape from her provincial life.
The annual Jonathan Daniels Award will be presented closing night (Saturday) following the screening of the 60-minute PBS award-winning series, “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” a Ken Burns production. MONIFF will honor the directors Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers with the award, sponsored by the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility. The pair operate their own production company.
“This is a topic you can’t discuss too many times,” said Fitzgerald. “Having them receive this award is so fitting.”
A red carpet event happens before the screening at SHOWROOM with a step and repeat and backdrop for photo opportunities for all attendees.
In addition to the return of filmmaker panels (there will be eight at this year’s in-person festival) and a Saturday after-party at Fireworks Restaurant, this year’s lineup is dominated by films featuring the talent of New Hampshire and regional filmmakers. Local stories will be a major highlight of the festival.
One is “Stitch, Breathe, Speak: The George Floyd Quilts.” The film documents communities who came together and expressed their response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in the spring of 2020.
“It’s about Floyd’s death and what it galvanized in communities across the country,” said Fitzgerald. Four of the quilts seen in the film were created by church members in the Monadnock Region (UCC of Keene, United Church of Jaffrey, and Federated Church of Marlborough) along with several other New Hampshire churches. The screening will be followed by an audience Q&A session with the filmmaker, and the quilts will also be on display at SHOWROOM on Friday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Sept. 24.
Also screening at SHOWROOM is the documentary short, “Pony Boys,” which follows two Massachusetts boys in 1967 who rode their pony cart to the World’s Fair in Montreal.
“(The boys) traveled through Keene,” said Fitzgerald, adding that the filmmakers will be in attendance for a talkback with the audience following the screening.
“More than a Roof,” a 100 percent locally-based film will make its Keene premiere at the festival. The 30-minute documentary directed by Colin Havey and executive produced by Allen Mendelson, it looks at the challenges of homelessness through the eyes of several local people in addition to providing commentary from experts.
“It looks at (this topic) in a positive, inspiring, motivating way,” said Fitzgerald.
Other local stories are told in festival screenings such as “Hello, Bookstore,” about townspeople in Lenox, MA rallying to save their local bookstore in the shadow of the pandemic; and “The Unmaking of a College,” about a New Hampshire College president’s attempt to shut down the school and those who stood up to power in a time of failing liberal arts colleges.
Fitzgerald has seen the enthusiasm surrounding this year’s breadth of focus on local filmmakers at the festival.
“It’s a return to the old days (of the festival),” she said. “It will increase engagement and excitement for folks.”
The 10th annual Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF) opens next Friday, Sept. 23, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, in-person at SHOWROOM, 20 Commercial St. (behind the Colonial Theatre) in downtown Keene. The virtual festival opens Tuesday, Sept. 27, and closes Oct. 6.
Festival passes (including a VIP all-access pass) and individual tickets can be purchased at www.moniff.org/virtual-passes. Visit moniff.org for information on festival passes, tickets, and the program schedule.
For a complete rundown of safety protocols at SHOWROOM, visit: https://thecolonial.org/covid-19-policies/
