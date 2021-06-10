To stay on the safe side, the 52nd Monadnock Summer Lyceum will be virtual once again in 2021.
Last year marked the first speaker series not in its usual location at the local Unitarian Church, but online. After the presentation in the sanctuary, people would gather in the reception area behind it and interact with speakers.
The audience will still be able to listen and ask questions, only all of it will be online this summer.
The Monadnock Summer Lyceum, according to its website, is known as “a feast for the thoughtful” and features prominent speakers from a wide variety of backgrounds and disciplines who discuss current topics of importance. The volunteer-run organization runs on donations, save for the speaker honorarium which is funded by sponsors.
For the second consecutive season, speakers were all trained to use a live-streaming online service. It hasn’t been much of a challenge because most speakers host online talks regularly.
The service allows for a split computer screen for moderator and speaker, and audiences will be able to submit questions live during the presentation or via email.
In the past, audio of each talk was posted on the Lyceum’s website; and last year, for the first time, video was available to watch at the audience’s leisure (as is the case again this year). To watch the presentations live, you can visit the website (monadnocklyceum.org) and click the link that will connect you to the live stream - all are scheduled at 11 a.m.
Our 2020 programs had over 3,600 views. If you are watching live on a Sunday morning, the audience is invited to sign on at 10:45 a.m. to enjoy the work of local musicians before the presentation begins—before the pandemic, musicians would perform live in the church sanctuary.
Lyceum co-chair, Bob Haring-Smith, is hosting about half of this year’s presentations. In person, the moderator has served as host.
“The host is running the show but is not seen on-screen,” said Haring-Smith, “only moderator and speaker. “After the presentation, on-screen messages appear about how to submit questions to the speaker, and the questions are streamed to Facebook and YouTube using the comments section already present there. The host can see them.”
Over the years, the Lyceum has drawn high-caliber speakers because of its reputation: on the list of past speakers are Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Toni Morrison.
The series highlights current topics people are looking to learn about—either for knowledge or inspiration—from a different perspective and from speakers’ people might not have access to. People are encouraged to listen to a speaker whether they have a base of knowledge about the topic of their talk.
“Speaker suggestions come from all over,” said Haring-Smith. “We solicit suggestions from people to write on slips of paper in the church pews as well as in messages online.”
The speaker committee looks at these suggestions and works on trying to find interesting speakers they have seen speak, whether in a TED talk or in some other online format.
“We aim high,” said Haring-Smith. “We have an idea of a topic, but the speaker offers us two or three choices for us to express our opinion about.”
Up first for the 2021 season is Richard Lederer, presenting A Morning of Language and Laughter on June 27. Dubbed “Attila the Pun,” and “Conan the Grammarian,” he is an author of more than 50 books about language, history and humor as well as a speaker and teacher with a doctorate in linguistics from the University of New Hampshire. A former teacher of English and media at St. Paul’s School in Concord, the San Diego resident is a founding co-host of NPR’s “A Way With Words,” and the author of the syndicated column “Lederer on Language.” Moderator is Marcia Breckenridge, teacher of literature, writing and grammar for the Cheshire Academy Lifelong Learning (CALL) program.
Next up is Hanz Araki on July 4, presenting An Introduction to Kinkō Ryū Shakuhachi.
The shakuhachi—an end-blown bamboo flute—is a tradition with deep roots going back to millennia when it was played exclusively by itinerant monks. For six generations, the primary branch of this musical study, the Kinkō school, has been associated with the Araki family. The musician will offer an overview.
Moderator is Laura Gilbert, concert flutist, mentor, teacher, and co-founder/co-artistic director of Peterborough-based Electric Earth Concerts.
Heather Cox Richardson will lead a talk on July 11, What Can History Tell Us About the Present? Writer of the online newsletter that reaches over a million readers, Letters From an American, Richardson is a professor of history at Boston College and is known for (as stated on the Lyceum website) “distilling the chaos of current events, letting us know that we’ve been here before and that democracy is still standing.” Moderator is Joseph D. Steinfield, a New Hampshire native who practiced law in Boston for several decades and writer of monthly columns in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript and the Keene Sentinel.
Joseph Nye presents Do Morals Matter in Foreign Policy? on July 18. Looking at United States presidents from FDR to Donald Trump, the political scientist and author judges their foreign policy on three ethical dimensions: their intentions, the means they used, and the consequences of their decisions. Moderator is Robert “Bob” Beck, teacher of foreign policy for Keene State College’s Cheshire Academy of Lifelong Learning (CALL) program.
Ellen Stofan takes viewers and listeners on a mission Searching for Life Beyond Earth: Moving from Science Fiction to Science Fact on July 25. Currently the Smithsonian Institution’s Under Secretary for Science and Research, Stofan was Chief Scientist of NASA and then the Director of the National Air and Space Museum. She will explore where we are in the search for life beyond Earth, and why museums and science centers play a critical role in inspiring the next generation of astrobiologists and explorers. Moderator is Jeanne T. Gerulskis, founding director of the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.
Internationally known speaker Paula Stone Williams will lead What I’ve Learned about Gender Inequity and What We Can Do About It on August 1. Williams has lived life in two genders and uses humor, personal experience and statistics to show us the gender inequities that exist in our world. A pastor at Left Hand Church in Longmont, Colorado, Williams is author of eight books, including “She’s My Dad,” co-authored with her son, Jonathan; and is on the content curation board for TEDxMileHigh. Her own three TED Talks have had over 6 million views, and Williams was featured in People magazine last month. Moderator is Reverend Shayna Appel, serving the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Milford and as chaplain to the Peterborough, N.H. and Townsend, Mass. fire and rescue departments. She is a member of the Granite State Critical Incident Stress Response Team.
Haring-Smith pointed out it wasn’t an accident Williams’s talk is followed by Elise Hooper’s presentation, “Writing About Overlooked Women” on Aug. 15. A teacher of creative writing in Seattle, Hooper has written three novels: “The Other Alcott,” about the real women behind the March sisters of “Little Women,” “Learning to See,” about pioneering documentary photographer Dorothea Lange; and most recently, “Fast Girls,” the story of the first integrated women’s Olympic team in 1936. Her moderator, Lawrence Bickford, of Hancock, was Hooper’s English teacher.
Closing the series is storyteller, author, and cultural geographer Dr. Carolyn Finney on August 22. Finney’s talk is titled The N Word, Nature Revisited: Conversations with John Muir and Others. Naturalist John Muir, co-founder of the Sierra Club (and known as the father of national parks), did not include the needs of ethnically- and racially-diverse people in his writings and teachings, rendering them very outdated.
Finney’s first book, “Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors,” was released in 2014. As a black woman she asks how we might engage art and activism as a social change practice. As a result, she is currently working on a performance piece about John Muir (“The N Word: Nature Revisited”) during a two-year residency at Middlebury College. Moderator is Ryan Owens, executive director of the Monadnock Conservancy.
For more information about the Monadnock Summer Lyceum and to find links to live-streamed as well as archived speaker events, visit monadnocklyceum.org. There is no ticket price for these events, but you can make a donation via the website under the Contributions/Donations tab.