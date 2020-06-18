Monadnock Lyceum: A Feast for the Thoughtful

There has been a lyceum, by Merriam Webster’s definition: “an association providing public lectures, concerts and entertainments,” in Peterborough for close to 200 years.
This year marks the first time the program series will inform audiences not at the local Unitarian church, but in the comfort of their homes.
The Monadnock Summer Lyceum, according to its website (monadnocklyceum.org), is known as “a feast for the thoughtful” and features prominent speakers from a wide variety of backgrounds and disciplines who discuss current topics of importance.
Part of the Lyceum tradition has been gathering in the historic church. Each event is followed by a reception, giving the audience a chance to engage with the speaker, they do a book signing and there’s food served from local restaurants.
“That’s really not the real mission [of the Lyceum], said series Chairperson Mary Kaplan. “It’s to engage, inspire and inform. People need that now more than ever.”
The Monadnock Summer Lyceum has a long history of supporting free speech and open debate. Its forerunner, the Peterborough Lyceum, was founded in 1829 by the Rev. Abiel Abbot, who preached a message of tolerance. As soon as he was called to lead the congregation in their new church, he founded the Lyceum, a forum for diverse opinion. Five years later, there was the first free public library in the English-speaking world.
In 1970, a committee at the Unitarian Universalist Church resurrected the forum as the Monadnock Summer Lyceum, held in the same original historic structure.
When the pandemic arrived in New Hampshire this year, thoughts turned to whether to host this year’s speaker series at all or host it in a different and safe format.
“We don’t have a big budget, there’s no staff to pay,” Kaplan said of the volunteer-run organization, which runs on donations. “All of the speakers were arranged, so we contacted them and they were all game to try this.”
The speakers were all trained to use a live-streaming online service, and the Lyceum has checked in on them regularly to make sure their home equipment will be in working order when it’s time for their presentation. It hasn’t been much of a challenge because most speakers host online talks regularly.
The service allows for a split computer screen for moderator and speaker, and audiences will be able to submit questions live during the presentation or via email.
“We felt we were able to capture the elements of the Lyceum that meant the most,” Kaplan said.
In the past, audio of each talk was posted on the Lyceum’s website; and this year, for the first time, video will be available to watch at the audience’s leisure. To watch the presentations live, visit the website (monadnocklyceum.org) and click the link that will connect you to the live stream -- all are scheduled for 11 a.m.
“We pick out issues we think people are looking for, either for knowledge or inspiration, from a different perspective and from speakers people might not have access to.” Kaplan said, adding that people are encouraged to choose a speaker whether or not they have a base of knowledge about the topic of their talk.
“It opens your mind,” she said.
Over the years, the Lyceum has drawn high-caliber speakers because of its reputation
“It’s where [Henry David] Thoreau, [Ralph Waldo] Emerson and Toni Morrison spoke,” Kapland said. “When a speaker hops [behind the church pulpit], it really inspires them. It’s just magical and it doesn’t happen very often anymore.”
The series opener June 28 features Andrew Card speaking on the topic, Democracy, Bipartisanship and Leadership in Troubled Times. Card was the White House Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush who famously whispered in the then-president’s ear that terrorists had attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney follows July 5 with her talk: Speech, Freedom and Inclusion of College Campuses. Tori Haring-Smith, 12-year president of Washington & Jefferson College who retired in Peterborough three years ago, will serve as moderator.
Folk music legend Jim Rooney appears July 12 with his talk, titled From Homer to Hank Williams: Thoughts About Singing and Songwriting. Rooney managed the iconic Club 47 in Cambridge, Mass., before becoming director of and talent coordinator for the Newport Folk Festival. For the past 40 years, Jim has worked in Nashville as a musician, songwriter, recording engineer and Grammy Award-winning record producer. Moderator is Kate McNally, host of The Folk Show on New Hampshire Public Radio.
Daniel Klein and Thomas Cathcart are next on July 19 with They Said it Couldn’t Be Done: Illustrating Philosophical Ideas with Jokes. Best friends for more than 60 years, the pair will share the insights that got their book, “Plato and a Platypus Walk into a Bar,” turned down by 40 publishers.
Author Gish Jen will talk about her newest book, “The Resisters,” a feminist baseball dystopian story, on July 26. She has published works in the New Yorker, Atlantic Monthly and dozens of other periodicals, anthologies and textbooks; her work was also featured in a PBS American Masters special on the American novel. Katrina Kenison, Peterborough resident and long-time friend of Gish, will moderate.
Rebecca Hains kicks off the series in August on the 2nd with her talk, The Politics of Children’s Toys and Media. A professor of media and communications at Salem State University, Hains holds a Ph.D. in Mass Media and Communication from Temple University. Moderating will be Rona Zlokower, co-founder of Media Power Youth, which addresses the increasing influence of media on children’s health and behaviors.
Susan Ware is next in August on the 16th with Why They Marched: Celebrating the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage. Author and editor of numerous books on 20th-century U.S. history, Ware is currently the Honorary Women’s Suffrage Centennial Historian at the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Harvard University. Moderating is Liz Tentarelli, League of Women Voters N.H. president.
This program is part of a three-day commemoration of the suffrage centennial with events hosted by the Amos Fortune Forum and Electric Earth Concerts. Right now, the plan is for the event to be hosted live -- check the website for the most up-to-date information.
Closing the series will be Barbara Bramble on Aug. 23, presenting The World on Fire: From the Amazon to Australia.
Vice President for International Conservation at the National Wildlife Federation, Bramble will describe the different causes of mega-fires around the world chiefly driven by cutting and burning land for commodities such as beef, leather and soy, and potential responses.
Retired molecular biologist Joel Huberman -- who has family in Australia and is a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby as well as with Peterborough’s Open Space Committee and the Energy Committee -- will moderate.
There will be presentations featuring recorded music including solo guitar and piano, violin and viola, wind instruments and vocals before each program, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
“We’re hoping you’ll pull up a chair on the porch or patio, get a cup of coffee and watch and listen with friends and family,” Bramble said. “We want people to feel energized.”
For more information about the Monadnock Summer Lyceum and to find links to live-streamed speaker events, visit monadnocklyceum.org. There is no ticket price for these events, but you can make a donation via the website under the Contributions/Donations tab.