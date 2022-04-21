Monadnock Humane Society Rescue Brew Event

This summer, you could sit down on your porch and crack open a cold brew with the face of your own rescue dog or cat on the label. Monadnock Humane Society has teamed up with Branch and Blade Brewing and West LA Beer Company for a unique fundraising event. Now through April 30th at 9PM EST, you can nominate your adopted dog or cat to become Ambassador for Monadnock Humane Society’s 2022 Rescue Brew Beer. Nominations cost $10, and each vote is $1. Tell us, from the point of view of your pet, why they should win and have their picture featured.
The public will choose the three finalist dogs and three finalist cats through voting and then three local “celebrity” judges will choose one winning dog and one winning cat to appear on the labels of the 2022 Rescue Brew Beer. The six finalist dogs and cats will each receive an artist rendering of their pets printed on canvas.
Amongst the current nominees are “Sonny the Ginger Ninja” a cat who was rescued from the streets of Keene by a good samaritan after being hit by a car. He was brought to Monadnock Humane Society where he eventually ended up having one of his front legs amputated. Sonny’s wish to become ambassador includes the following plea:
“If it wasn’t for the help of MHS and my foster mom, who cared for me and showed me how to trust humans, I never would have found my wonderful furever home. I adopted my 2 Kitty brothers and a human mom who loves me very much. I have so many toys and I get so much attention from my loving family…and I will never go hungry again. My wish is for all animals to find their furever homes too. I may only have 3 legs now, but that has not stopped me from being a superhero!”
The top runner for dog candidates at the time this article was written, is a rescued dog named Seamus who:
“has worked at the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center as a therapy pet. In his four years here, he has seen close to 1,000 children. In a sense, the comfort and compassion he shows each child helps rescue them from the trauma and abuse they have endured. A rescued pet, now rescuing children.”
What makes your rescue animal unique? Nominate them today and let us know what they think would make them the best ambassador and cover model for the first ever Monadnock Humane Society Rescue Brew Beer!