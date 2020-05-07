Over the past few weeks, Monadnock Humane Society, like many other animal shelters, has had to put out pleas to the community to foster the animals in its care during the current pandemic. We continue to be here to provide an essential service to animals in need of immediate housing. Whether a person finds themselves unable to care for their animal or a member of the community finds a stray in need of immediate medical attention, MHS is vital and has an obligation to remain open to those animals and people who depend on us the most.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, MHS has had to temporarily shift focus away from adoptions and toward long-term housing of the current and future animals there. With the majority of staff furloughed for safety, it was necessary to move the majority of the animal population into foster homes. Our priority was to make sure the animals continue to receive the highest quality of care in a low-stress home setting, where attention is given on a one-to-one basis for each animal. As companion animals continue to stream in, the foster care program includes over 30 families, and MHS has put a call out to the community to help expand that family base.
Fostering an animal is different than adopting – the obvious difference being that people who are taking the animal into their homes are not taking ownership of that animal. MHS continues to be responsible for the medical care and well-being of that dog, cat or small animal. Foster families are an extension of the organization and are able to get the services and supplies needed through MHS.
But there may be some not-so-obvious parts of fostering that people are unaware of. Foster families don’t come and meet with their animal in the shelter to make sure it is a good fit. While MHS staff is working hard to match the dog or cat to available households, it is choosing the animals based on the family’s needs and the needs of that animal. This is especially true right now, as the goal in the time of pandemic and limited staff is to move as many animals that are in the shelter out into foster care.
With the pandemic in full swing, shelter staff has been gathering supplies together ahead of time and bringing both animal and items right out to the foster’s car. Fosters understand that it is about making the animal as comfortable and happy in their home as possible, regardless of that animal’s age and looks.
With the initial challenge of this task, there has been an extraordinary outpouring of support. Long-term volunteers are offering their homes to dogs they once came in to walk or spend time with. People who have supported MHS in other ways have come forward to ask if they can foster. The current foster base immediately filled up and we were looking to our community for additional support.
Right before the pandemic halted normal operations, 11 Chihuahuas of varying limited sociability were surrendered into our care. With foster care now being the go-to option under the pandemic circumstances, we took the chance on our community to welcome these dogs into their homes – and they stepped up to meet the challenge. It has been a wonderful success. These once shy dogs are now blossoming in their new foster homes.
As animal shelters across the United States are shifting to foster-based programs, the pandemic has forced us to take a new look at shelter operations through this new pandemic-tinted lens, and how these changes may be exactly what the majority of shelter animals need within the first few days of being brought to the MHS facility: a home setting to ease the stress of their new situation.
Fosters not only provide a home setting for animals too young or too frail to live in the shelter, it now provides for pets who are happy and healthy and, in other circumstances, would have been up on our adoption floor. MHS is grateful to the people who have opened up their homes to all types of animals and their different wants and needs. In return, everyone can hopefully learn from this pandemic about sheltering and housing animals and come out on the other side better for the animals that are taken into MHS care.
Ashley Okola is assistant shelter manager and feline coordinator at Monadnock Humane Society.