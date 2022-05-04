Composer Marianna von Martines (1744-1812) was one of the most prominent and prolific musicians in the era of Mozart in Vienna. Yet, unlike Mozart, she is not a household name.
The Monadnock Chorus spring concert program will shed some light with a performance of her 1774 piece, “Dixit Dominus,” this weekend, Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, at the Peterborough Town House.
“She was around the same time as Haydn and Mozart,” said Monadnock Chorus artistic director, Colin Mann. “But they were elevated because of their power and privilege and being male.”
von Martines came from an aristocratic family and was a student of Haydn and a friend of Mozart’s.
Pietro Metastasio, a famous poet, was a mentor and supervisor of her education. Martines’ family, of Spanish descent, had moved from Naples to Vienna when her father became master of ceremonies for the papal embassy at the imperial court. On the grounds of the court, Metastasio and the Martines family lived in the same building for more than 50 years. He arranged for her to study harpsichord with Joseph Haydn, as well as singing and composition with Nicolò Porpora and Giuseppe Bonno.
An accomplished composer of oratorios, masses, sacred choral works and secular cantatas, as well as works for orchestra and keyboard, she gained a reputation outside Vienna.
She was honored by the Accademia Filarmonica di Bologna for her successful completion of “Dixit Dominus” and was the first woman to join this society of musicians and composers.
She never married but carved out a career in composing and teaching at her home, which was unheard of at that time. She regularly hosted musical events attended by performers and composers, including Haydn and Mozart. Martines also established a singing school for young women where she successfully trained many first-rate musicians.
Joseph Taff, a friend of Mann’s, created a piano and choral score for the piece, which to Mann’s knowledge, hasn’t been performed in the region before.
Taff, a doctoral candidate at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, had been considering works for his graduate recital in 2017-2018.
“He came across (the work) and said, ‘Let’s bring it to life,’” said Mann.
The multi-movement piece, a cantata, is about 24 minutes long.
“It has one of the largest instrumental forces behind it,” said Mann. “There are strings, organ, trumpets, timpani, flutes and oboes and some large choral movements. There are solos and duets with winds and soprano and alto soloists.” Four professional vocal soloists will be featured during the concert.
In considering what pieces to perform that would complement von Martines’s work, Mann wanted to do something with similar instrumentation.
He chose J.S. Bach’s Cantata, BWV 117, “Sei Lob und Ehr dem höchsten Gut.”
“It also uses flutes and oboes,” he said. The program is completed with Mozart’s Missa Brevis in F major, last performed by the chorus in the late 1960s. All three works will be performed with full orchestra, soloists, and chorus, conducted by Mann.
“Everything is of the 18th century,” he said. “It’s important for the chorus to experience three larger complete works of similar style. It’s more accessible and cohesive in terms of texture and genre. And Bach is the grand master of all this; he is who they all learned from and looked to. This is a lineage concert that creates historical perspective and counterpoint.”
Mann fully realizes the importance of live choral music, particularly during a pandemic.
“There are so many things that could have prevented us from gathering,” he said. “The chorus survived. There are sustaining members who sang through the pandemic. I wanted to offer new repertoire and have some part in keeping enthusiasm stoked.”
The Monadnock Chorus spring concert program will be performed this Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, at 4 p.m. both days at the Peterborough Town House, 1 Grove Street. Tickets are $20; students may attend for free. Visit www.monadnockchorus.org to purchase tickets and for more information.