We are heading toward the end of July which brings us into prime berry picking season! “The last two weeks in July and the first two weeks in August are the busiest time for berry picking,” said Anthony Levick.
Levick and his wife, Fenella, own Monadnock Berries in Troy. They are on their 26th season since opening in 1995. Levick said the farm started out much smaller, but they have worked on clearing land and have about 20 acres now.
Levick has plenty of experience growing fruit. “I’ve been a fruit grower all my life. In England I was a fruit grower with my dad -- berries and apples,” he said. He and his wife also previously owned an apple orchard and garden center. The garden center, which was right down the road from the farm has been transformed into their brewery, Granite Roots Brewing. Granite Roots opened in 2014 and is located on Route 12 in Troy. They use a lot of the berries from Monadnock Berries to produce their own beer and they have a food truck on site serving wood-fired pizza from Blackfire Farm in Hancock.
The Levicks also host weddings on their berry farm in the spring and fall. They can host up to 200 people and they have beautiful mountain views.
When it comes to berries, Monadnock Berries has quite a large selection to choose from. With about 9,500 blueberry bushes and 12 different varieties, there should be something for everyone.
But they don’t stop at just blueberries. Levick explains that they also offer raspberries and strawberries and some other unique varieties of berries. “Being originally English, we planted black currants, red currants, white currants and gooseberries,” he said. “There’s not too many farms around that sell those.”
If you’ve never had a currant or a gooseberry, they are definitely worth trying out. Currants are a mix of sweet and tart and gooseberries are kind of like a sour grape.
All the berries grown at Monadnock Berries are currently in season and pick your own are available from mid-July through just after Labor Day. Berries are sold by volume and pick your own is available in a quart size, small picking pail or large picking pail. Each container is lined with a plastic bag, to make taking your berries home very easy and convenient.
Monadnock Berries also offers wholesale berries after Labor Day through the first frost, which is usually at the end of September and they have late season strawberries and raspberries that they grow in their greenhouses and sell in the fall at the Keene Farmers Market.
Along with pick your own berries, Monadnock Berries has a farm stand offering real fruit slushies. “We have a slushie machine and we use real 100 percent juice,” Levick said. They also sell lots of different local and handmade items, including jams made by Saxy Chef -- from their own berries, t-shirts, hats, baked goods, honey, maple syrup and more.
For visitors planning to come to the farm to pick their own berries, Levick offers some tips:
“Bring a belt to hang your bucket on and then you can pick with two hands and you don’t have to hold your container. If you want to be really careful, you can use one hand to catch the ones that you drop.”
The good berries aren’t always at eye level. “You get good fruit on the top of the bush and on the bottom of the bush,” Levick said. “You have to be a little bit cunning to get good pickings.”
If you or someone in your party has a hard time standing for long periods, or has trouble bending over, bring a stool or a milk crate to sit on while picking.
Don’t pick the closest, easiest bush to get to. “Go further down the row. It really pays to go to the far end of the row or the bottom of the field. Just walk that little extra way, the picking will be so much better,” Levick advised.
Monadnock Berries is located at 545 West Hill Road in Troy. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 242-6417 or visit,