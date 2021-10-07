With many events cancelled last year because of the pandemic, The Monadnock Art Tour was no exception. This oldest running studio tour in New Hampshire is celebrating their 25th anniversary this holiday weekend on October 9, 10 and 11, after a one-year hiatus. The hours of the tour will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.
The tour this year will feature 55 different studios and 66 artists throughout seven towns in the Monadnock Region: Dublin, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough and Sharon. The tour leads visitors to large and small studios tucked away in this beautiful region during a peak foliage weekend.
“This is the premier studio tour in New Hampshire in the fall,” Monadnock Art President, Joe Caracappa, said. “It’s a great way to spend an afternoon. The studios are beautiful, the art is beautiful and you meet some really nice people along the way!”
The Monadnock Art Tour is self-directed and is free of charge. You can guide yourself by using their map and following the distinctive art tour signs to look at different works by local painters, printmakers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fiber artists, photographers, woodworkers, glass artists, and more. All artists have artwork available for sale with many different price ranges. Most studios will be offering snacks or drinks to guests, as well.
Tour maps are available all over the area in stores and libraries and at the Monadnock Center at 19 Grove Street in Peterborough. The map is also available online at www.monadnockart.org.
Along with the tour this year there are a couple new additions to help celebrate the tour’s 25 years. One of them was a celebration held last Saturday, October 2 at the Monadnock Center, featuring live music, food, art and raffles. This 25th Anniversary Celebration also kicked off their new gallery show which features one or two pieces of art from each artist involved in the tour. “You can visit there and get an idea of what artists you might want to visit along the tour,” Caracappa explained. “All the items there are for sale and the gallery show is for free.” The Monadnock Art Studio Tour Preview Exhibition will be held during the tour and through October 30 in Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove Street, Peterborough.
The second new addition to the tour is a special gallery show at the Monadnock Center that will be displaying art from the original Dublin Art Colony from the 1880s to the 1920s. “The gallery show of the original art colony is a really special thing,” Caracappa said. The Dublin Art Colony is a group of artists that settled in Dublin and became world known artists. There will be about 20 original works from the artists. “This organization is called Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony, so we try to bring attention to that heritage that was created in our neck of the woods,” Caracappa added. The exhibit hours during the tour will be Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hours for this exhibit after the tour will be Wednesday through Saturday, October 13 through 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monadnock Art wants to remind all visitors that many studios are in the artist’s homes and, as guests, they ask that you to be respectful of their requirement that all artists adhere to current CDC guidelines for masks, occupancy and social distancing for their own and their visitor’s safety and comfort. Masks will be available at each studio for those who are without and some studios have chosen to have their artwork displayed outside to make it easier to adhere to the guidelines set in place.
Monadnock Art offers memberships to artists and non-artists. All memberships are $40 a year and you can become a member right at www.monadnockart.org. All the information about the organization is right on their website and artists have the ability to put artwork on the site as well.