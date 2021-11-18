MOCO ARTS PETER PAN AND WENDY

A classic tale that casts aside dreary adulthood in favor of staying forever young takes a deeper look at its main characters’ back stories in a new production in Keene this weekend.
Middle- and high-school-aged students in MoCo Arts straight play theater program will present “Peter Pan and Wendy” for two shows this Sunday, November 21, at 2 and 5 p.m. at the arts center’s Founders Theatre.
Just like the musical, the play’s story follows Peter Pan as he flies into the Darling home and takes Wendy Darling and her little brothers to the magical Neverland, where she takes care of the orphaned Lost Boys and the Darling children are swept into Peter’s battle with Captain Hook and his pirate crew.
Director Laura Carbonneau says “Peter Pan and Wendy” is about rediscovering our love for play, delving deep into a fantasy world where make-believe is the norm and growing up is the tragedy.
The story itself, in this adaptation by Doug Rand, is about the relationship between Peter and Wendy. When Peter asks Wendy to come with him, Wendy is willing to fly out the window until she turns to her mother for permission. She is unable to decide for herself, as childhood wonder collides with grown-up wisdom.
Grandmother Wendy’s voice opens the story and transitions scenes, making her the centerpiece for the production.
Carbonneau grew up attending MoCo’s summer theater program and began directing as a high school student at MoCo Arts.
For the past four years, she has been directing straight plays—that is when the arts center began offering that program.
Following the pandemic, the straight play program was rebuilt, the middle and high school students in the program were combined and the play was cast with 22 actors.
The text is close to the original J.M. Barrie story, with some additional pirate characters and a few other differences.
While Tiger Lily has a small role in this adaptation, Tinkerbell is completely absent as well as the infamous crocodile of Captain Hook’s fears.
As far as elements of staging and costuming, Carbonneau has thought outside the box.
“The theme for this show was play,” she said. “We will have a set of monkey bars on a playground. The Lost Boys and pirates playhouse with a Fisher Price kitchenette. In terms of costuming, you will still recognize the characters. It has a new take and a modern vibe. I want to bring in the feeling of joy and wonder you had as a little kid.”
The hour and a half long show fleshes out Barrie’s characters a bit.
“You get more of the parents than you do in the (Peter Pan) movie,” said Carbonneau. “Narrators throughout the show give more of the story. It’s written in a way that kids talk.”
While acting is Carbonneau’s strength, she enjoys exploring characters in a more in-depth way as a director.
“The kids are open to any suggestion and to trying anything new—they are super-creative with how they use their bodies and voices,” she said. “When you have a vision of what a show can look like and you’re watching these students grow into roles and develop their acting skills, it’s really, really rewarding.”
MoCo Arts middle/high school students will present “Peter Pan and Wendy” this Sunday, November 21, at 2 and 5 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury Street, Keene.
To purchase tickets to “Peter Pan and Wendy,” call MoCo Arts at 603-357-2100. Tickets are limited to 80 guests per show, and if they sell out, a link to a livestreamed performance will be available. Masks must be worn at all times while inside MoCo Arts. Social distancing is encouraged. Please arrive no later than 10 minutes prior to showtime. Call early to secure your seat. All tickets purchased are final sale.