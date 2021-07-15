Mint: The cat’s meow…

Writing a comprehensive article about mint isn’t something that’s within my brain’s capacity to do but I love most all kinds of mint and they’re about the easiest plants to grow if you just have soil that’s nice and neutral. Something I don’t have an abundance of here in Dublin. You can easily amend your soil if you’re in an acidic zone like I am, and the benefit is that mints grow so easily they can sometimes become invasive. Not a problem in acidic soil. They’ll stay put where they’re happiest… in your amended sweet soil.
In a nutshell, and I’m not promising to understand the whole kingdom of mints, the extremely large family known as Lamiaceae is the umbrella under which most of the mint plants we’re familiar with fall. According to Wiki: “Many of the plants are aromatic in all parts and include widely used culinary herbs like basil, mint, rosemary, sage, savory, marjoram, oregano, hyssop, thyme, lavender, and perilla, as well as other medicinal herbs such as catnip, salvia, bee balm, wild dagga, and oriental motherwort. Some species are shrubs, trees (such as teak), or, rarely, vines.” Well, that’s a pretty big family!
One of my favorite mints to grow is commonly known as catmint. Not catnip, mind you… catmint. It’s easy to confuse the two but they are two different plants. Both belong to the Nepeta genus. Catnip is Nepeta cataria while catmint is Nepeta mussinii. Catnip contains a compound called nepetalactone that gives cats a feeling of euphoria when they eat or inhale it intensely. Catnip is a weedier looking perennial mint but grows quite easily unless you have a bunch of outdoor cats in your neighborhood. You know cats. They go crazy for the stuff. In previous gardens, I’d given up trying to grow it because my own and neighbor’s cats just demolish the poor plants within weeks. Now that my two cats are 99% house-bound, I should try it again. A fresh sprig of catnip to cats is like a Friday night gin & tonic is to this author. With the way my cats act, maybe 3 gin & tonics is the right comparison.
Nepata mussinii catmint is the decorative, gloriously scented perennial that is a garden must-have. I’m speaking from previous gardens I’ve shepherded since Dublin apparently likes to kill catmint. My first catmint was called Six Hill Giant and I found it in the White Flower Farm catalog. It was sprawling and beautiful. I planted it at the base of very young locust trees and weeding those little brick-lined circular beds was a truly zen experience. Just running my hands through the plants was lovely. Warm, sweet, slightly spicy. Not pepperminty at all. But something that should be captured in a candle scent. Because it was so sprawling, it would sometimes get knocked down and the center of each clump would eventually die out and need to be divided. Well, what came next to take away those cultivation worries? A hybrid called Walker’s Low. Now, it’s no ground cover mind you. It still reaches up and out around 14” but its deep blue flowered branches don’t tend to collapse to the ground or die in the center as it matures. Now, there’s even more Walkers varieties out there… Deep Blue is one I’d like to give a whirl.
Culinary mints come in so many scents and tastes, you could devote acres to just trying a few dozen varieties. I’ve tried plain old mint (a nice peppermint scent & taste) chocolate mint and lemon mint. They really do smell like the name, too. Not so much taste-wise in my opinion but it’s just fun to try different varieties and bees, butterflies and other pollinators love all things mint. Growing mint is a gift to the environment because of this. A word of caution, though. If you don’t have particularly acidic soil like I constantly battle, culinary mints can get out of control. Even here in Sour Central, I incited such a crazy battle of mint and chives (both can just go wild) that some of my thyme plants hightailed it to parts unknown!
I’ve lost track of the source, but I just read a quote that said if you can’t grow mint, you ought to try another hobby. Well, alrighty then. Come on over to Dublin if you’d like a challenge! For most gardeners, fortunately, mint is nice and easy. It feels good to grow it. Insects love it. Cats even love catmint but don’t destroy it like they will catnip. And, if your culinary mint gets out of control, it’s a heavenly scented weeding experience to partake in. Add a gin & tonic and you’ll be in nirvana.